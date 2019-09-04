Coal Valley News
DANVILLE - The Danville Hawks Youth Football League played their 2019 home opener on Aug. 25 versus the Nitro Wildcats.
The Hawks D-Team fell to the Wildcats 36-0 and the Hawks B-Team lost a heart breaker 6-0 in overtime.
The Hawks C-Team was able to pick up a 22-14 victory over Nitro while the Hawks A-Team, behind a high-powered offense and stingy defense, won going away 54-0.
This week the Hawks have a bye to enjoy the Labor Day Weekend before taking on the South Hills Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Scott High School Football Complex.
Look for future coverage of the Hawks in the Coal Valley News.