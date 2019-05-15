SETH - Sherman High slugger Carter Dunfee notched four hits, all singles while driving in six runs to lead Sherman to a Region IV Section 2 win over Tug Valley on May 7 at Seth.
"We had trouble getting it going offensively, but once we saw their pitcher a couple of times through the batting order we started picking up the ball much better," said Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry. "We struggled a little at times with our pitching and we were walking guys, but overall we played well in those later innings to win the game."
Sherman notched the win despite allowing Tug Valley to score three runs in the first frame. Justin Hall, Dakota Vance and Alex Vance all drove in runs for the away team in the inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, Sherman tied things up at three when Noah Boggs lined out and pushed in a run.
The Tide took over the game in the fourth inning as Davy Jarrell doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring a run and Dunfee singled, pushing in three runs.
Josh Jenkins took the win for Sherman Tide on the bump. He allowed one hit and no runs over two and a third innings, he struck out four and walked none. JT Hensley threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Hall took the loss for Tug Valley. He went three innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out a pair.
Boggs started the game for Sherman. He lasted three innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out two and walking a batter.
The Tide had eight hits on the day. Dunfee and Jarrell each had multiple hits for Sherman Tide. Dunfee led Sherman with four. Vance had a pair of knocks at the plate to lead Tug Valley.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter
@philipdperry.
Score by innings
TGVL 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 6 4
SHRM 1 0 2 4 0 3 X 10 8 3