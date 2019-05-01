DELBARTON - Scott High used a stellar pitching performance from sophomore hurler Alex Epling and an opportunistic offensive display to take down Mingo Central in a makeup game on April 23.
Epling didn't allow a run against the Miners, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Scott (19-4) to a 13-0 Cardinal Conference win.
Class AA No. 3 Scott secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the first inning. Nathan Kuhn, Trenton Short and Aaron Epling laced singles followed by doubles by Isaac Miller and Hunter Eplin.
Epling notched the win for Scott. He went five innings, allowing one hit and no runs while fanning nine and walking none. Tyler Slone took the loss for Mingo Central while hurling three innings, allowing 15 hits and 13 runs while striking out two and walking one.
Scott piled up 16 hits on the day. Epling, Miller, Kuhn, Eplin, Brown and Short all earned multiple hits. Epling went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs to lead the squad. Peyton Brown and Trenton Short drove in a pair each while Kuhn, Miller, DJ Bowman had an RBI each. The Skyhawks didn't commit an error in the field.
Ashton Deskins led Mingo Central with one hit in two at bats.
Scott has won 13 of their last 16 games, gone undefeated in Boone County play and wrap up their regular season on May 3 at home versus Sissonville.
The Skyhawks will get a chance to avenge a McDonalds Classic loss to Class AAA George Washington on May 2 when Scott will play at the Patriots.
SCTT 715000X13170
MNGC 00000XX014