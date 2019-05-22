MADISON - Four Scott High School Skyhawk softball players earned Cardinal Conference recognition for their play on the field.
Earning first-team honors is Jayden Elkins. Kirsten Arthur was named to the second team and Emily Scott and Tori Allen received Honorable Mention recognition.
For Logan, Abby Baisden and Ashlyn Conley were named to the first team, Raegan Quick and Sarah Noe made second team and Haley Maynard, Katie Fleming, Emma Vinson and Chloe Bryant all made honorable mention.
