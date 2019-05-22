Phil Perry/Coal Valley News - Van High basketball standout Haleigh Cook signs to play for Bluefield State last week. Cook is joined by coach Stephanie LaFauci, Melinda Cook, Chris Cook, Rodney Ferrell, Debbie Ferrell, Mike Cook and Yvonne Cook.
Phil Perry/Coal Valley News - Van High basketball standout Haleigh Cook signs to play for Bluefield State last week. Cook is joined by coach Stephanie LaFauci, Melinda Cook, Chris Cook, Rodney Ferrell, Debbie Ferrell, Mike Cook and Yvonne Cook.
Phil Perry/Coal Valley News - Van High basketball standout Haleigh Cook signs to play for Bluefield State last week.