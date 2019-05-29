RED JACKET - Talented multi-sport athletes, brothers Drew and Devin Hatfield, are on the move once again as they have officially enrolled back at Mingo Central High School this past week according to multiple reliable sources.
The brothers created shockwaves around the Mountain State last fall when they transferred from Mingo Central to sectional rival Logan following the Miners 65-36 loss to Point Pleasant in the opening round of the WVSSAC Class AA football playoffs.
They played this past hoops season for the Wildcats helping lead Logan to a 20-5 record on the hardwood and as high as No. 3 in the Class AA AP Poll.
Now it appears they are making the move back to their home school.
The elder Hatfield, Drew, was the state's leading receiver in three categories this past season for the Miners as he led in catches (84), receiving yards (1,389) and touchdown catches (21). He finished with 25 total touchdowns as he added three more on the ground and had a 75-yard kick return in the final game at Point Pleasant
He garnered First Team All-State honors the past two seasons while also being named to the Second Team during his freshman season in 2016 when the Miners went 14-0 and won the school's first ever Class AA State Championship.
For his career, Drew has put up astounding numbers on the gridiron hauling in 217 career catches for 3,256 yards and 44 touchdowns in only three seasons. He has amassed well over 4,000 all-purpose yards in his career.
Younger brother Devin followed in Drew's footsteps last year during his freshman season for the Miners as he jumped on the scene in a big way. He hauled in 49 catches for 794 yards and 7 touchdowns for head coach Josh Sammons despite playing with an injured hand for the last half of the season. He was named Honorable Mention All-State at seasons end.
With those two weapons coming back to Mingo Central for talented quarterback Daylin Goad, and several other key players returning on both sides of the ball, the Miners should be a preseason favorite in Class AA.
Goad put up "Madden-like" numbers in his first season at quarterback as he completed 189-273 passes for 3,266 yards, 49 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions with the Hatfield brothers as his two main targets.
The Hatfield brothers are no one-trick ponies however, as Drew will be entering his senior season on the hardwood with over 1,000 career points while Devin made some big contributions on a loaded Wildcat team just as a freshman.
Drew averaged 11.2 points per game in the 8th grade season at Sheldon Clark High School in Martin County, Kentucky and then transferred to Mingo Central after they hired his dad, Kevin, as coach where he averaged 14.5 points as a freshman and 13.4 points per game as a sophomore.
While at Mingo Central, Drew helped the Miners to a 34-16 record and the schools first ever win in the WV State Basketball Tournament with a 75-52 first round win over Philip Barbour.
This past season at Logan, Drew averaged 14.2 points per game as the point guard for the Wildcats while having to defer the majority of the shots to D1 recruit David Early who averaged over 27 points a contest.
Drew was named second team All-State in Class AA as a junior after being named special honorable mention during his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Devin had a slow start to his high school basketball career on the hardwood as he was nursing a couple of injuries at the start of the season but by the end of the year he had cracked the Logan rotation just as a freshman and had a career high 18 points on six 3-pointers in an 83-56 win over Scott late in the year.
He has good size for a guard with a nice stroke and is expected to see his averages rise well into double figure scoring this upcoming basketball season.
Kevin Hatfield resigned as the head basketball coach following the 2017-18 season and was replaced by assistant coach Stan Elkins, who led the Miners to a 2-21 record in his first season with a young and inexperienced roster as they only lost one senior.
Adding the talented brothers to the returning players Josh Wellman, Isaac Moore, Jarrius Jackson, Colton Blankenship, and twins Nathan and Jacob May should help the Miners be much more competitive next season.
Logan was expected to be a preseason top-5 team on the hardwood this upcoming season as they were set to only lose two seniors, Peter Mgbechi-Noe and Chucky Felder, off of the 20-5 squad a year ago. Now they will have to replace two guards who figured to see plenty of playing time in the 2019-20 campaign.
Drew and Devin's younger brother Dane Hatfield will also be coming back to Burch K8 where he will be an 8th grader. He is a standout football and basketball player. The southpaw QB led the Bulldogs to the Mingo County Championship in 2018.
