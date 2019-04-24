MADISON - The No. 3 ranked Class AA Skyhawks baseball team of Scott High hit a bump in the road during their stellar 2019 campaign at the hands of the George Washington Patriots and the Charleston Catholic Irish last week in the McDonald's Classic in Madison.
In a matchup with Class AAA GW (8-6), the Skyhawks (15-3) lost a tight game to a good squad as the Patriots plated a run late to seal the 5-3 win.
"We faced two very good and well-coached teams," said Scott coach Brett Kuhn. "We are facing a little adversity and that is the reason you schedule good teams like that. Come sectional time, we want to see who will respond and who we can count on. Even though we lost two tough games, we had a lot of positive results."
After GW plated two runs that included a Preston Taylor steal of home in the top of the first frame to take a 2-0 lead, Scott struck back in the bottom of the inning.
Issac Miller and Nathan Kuhn scored for Scott on passed balls. Trenton Short singled to right field to plate Jeff McCoy and Scott led 3-2.
After stealing second base in the top of the fifth, Brayden McCallister scored on a knock from E. Miller. Miller scored on a groundout from Grant Fenwick and the Patriots took a 5-3 advantage.
GW added another run in the sixth on a crafty bunt single from Tanner Williams as Taylor scored on the play.
Trey Ritchie earned the win for George Washington. Ritchie allowed four hits and no runs over six-and-two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one. Brayden McCallister started the game for the Patriots. He went one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on no hits.
Carter Lyles started the game for Scott Skyhawks. He went three innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out five as Aaron Adkins took the loss for the Skyhawks. He allowed six hits and three runs over three innings, striking out two and walking one. Nathan Kuhn led Scott with two hits in three at-bats. Trenton Short and Hunter Eplin got the other two hits for Scott.
Scott fought back after falling down by six runs in the sixth inning. The comeback fell short in a 7-6 defeat to Class A No. 2 Charleston Catholic (13-5). Scott scored five runs in the failed comeback on a double by Carter Lyles in the sixth, a double by Peyton Brown in the sixth, a sacrifice fly by Aaron Adkins in the sixth and a double by Brown in the seventh. Scott fell behind early in the loss as the Irish scored three in the opening inning, one of those runs on an error by Scott.
JW Armstrong got the win for Catholic on the bump. He went five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out two. Evan Sayre threw two innings of relief out of the bullpen.
Peyton Brown notched the loss for Scott. He surrendered six runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out two.
Scott totaled nine hits in the game. Nathan Kuhn and Brown all had multiple hits. Kuhn led the way with three hits in three at bats.
"I feel good about this team moving forward," Kuhn added. "I know we'll be ready come post-season baseball in May. We battled back from a 7-1 deficit versus Catholic and had a chance to tie the game and that shows the true character of this team. We will battle you from the first pitch to the last."
Score by innings
GW: 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 5 10 0
Scott: 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 0
Score by innings
Charleston: 4 1 0 1 0 1 0 7 9 0
Scott: 0 0 0 1 0 3 2 6 9 3
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him @philipdperry on Twitter.