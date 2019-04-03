VAN - Sherman High pitchers J.T. Hensley and Logan Burdette combined to toss a no-hitter versus Van High School on Friday night.
It was a night where Hensley found a groove early and the Bulldogs were unable to solve the riddle of his fastball, which he leaned on throughout the game. He fanned 14 of the 15 batters he faced.
"J.T. was just in a rhythm on Friday," said Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry. "I think he was upset about his last showing and really wanted to put up a good game on Friday. He just went back to what works the best for him. Sometimes he tries too much with his off-speed pitches and he starts to get up in his pitch count. Friday from the get go, I told him he was on a 70-pitch limit and that we would stay with him for as long as he stays under 70. I hated to pull him in a no-hitter but had confidence in my relief (Logan Burdette) to come in and throw strikes and my defense to make some plays."
Offensively, sophomore Noah Boggs plated the first run for the Tide in the first when, on an 0-1 count, he mashed a double, making it 1-0.
Sherman plated five in the second frame thanks to RBI hits from Boggs, Layne Daniel and Davy Jarrell, Hensley and Carter Dunfee.
Kalin Booth was on the hill for the Bulldogs. He allowed eight hits and eight runs over three innings, while striking out four. Jacob Jarrell and Ethan Simmermaker entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning, respectively.
Sherman scored six runs in the sixth inning to complete the mercy-rule shortened contest.
Hensley led things on the bump for Sherman. He went five innings, allowing no runs on zero hits, striking out 14 and walking one. Jacob Smith worked Hensley for the only free pass he issued.
"J.T. is a strikeout type of pitcher, so once you put that limit on him, for him to get his strikeouts he has to be accurate and that's what he was Friday," added Pettry. " He only issued one walk and he was close on many pitches."
Logan Burdette entered the game in relief for Sherman and fanned two, including one to end the game.
Sherman will host Tolsia April 4 and Van will host Scott on April 3.
Score by innings
Sherman: 1 5 2 0 1 6 X 15 11 2
Van: 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 0 3
Sherman hitting: J. Hensley 1-4, 2 runs, RBI, C. Dunfee 1-3, RBI, 3 runs, N. Boggs 3-4, 3 RBIs, 2B, 2 runs, L. Daniel 2-5, 3 RBIs, J. Jenkins 1-3, 2B, RBI, L. Burdette 1-4 RBI, run, C. Massey 1-2, 2 runs, A. Kirk 2 runs, D. Jarrell 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIS.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him @philipdperry on Twitter.