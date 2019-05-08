SETH - Boone County's strikeout king is at it again in 2019.
Sherman High senior JT Hensley has fanned 407 batters in three seasons for the Tide as the Class A school prepares for sectional play next week.
In a Sherman win over Midland Trail on April 29, Hensley notched 18 strikeouts in a mercy rule-shortened game where the closest thing the hurler allowed in the field of play was a bunt attempt that went foul.
"The accolades are nice and I appreciate the nice things people say about me but in the end, it's about our won-loss record," he said. "I just want to win ball games any way that we can."
Hensley became a pitcher as a sophomore when a Tide coach saw him throw a strike to the plate from deep center field and asked if he'd be open to the idea.
"Sure, I can't see why not," Hensley said. "I told them I'd give it a try. Then I figured out how much I like it."
Hensley is armed with a fastball with multiple grips, a slider, curve and changeup. He leans on his fastball and his slider, which tails away and down from right-handed hitters.
In 2018, he notched 163 strikeouts but at times saw control problems in the form of too many free passes. This season, he has focused on his control and found success.
"I really worked on hitting my spots and focusing on the strike zone," he said. "Our defense has improved since last season and I trust my defense to make plays. I can't control what happens after the ball leaves my hand. I'm not out there trying to strike everyone out. I've learned to pitch to contact more and challenge hitters and trust my guys. I always look to pitch a complete game."
The hurler isn't physically intimidating, but at a very cut and athletic 5 feet, 11 inches and 185 pounds, generates power with his lower body, which carried him to a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons on the gridiron as the Tide signal-caller for a trio of playoff teams. The tough, shifty runner proved a load for opposing Class A tacklers to conquer.
Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry cites hard work, natural athletic ability and a high baseball IQ as the most coveted attributes of his ace.
"His maturity on the mound has improved," he said. "After last year, he knew he needed to cut down on the walks and be a complete pitcher, which he has done."
Of 256 hitters faced this season, Hensley has only walked 30.
"He's taken on the leadership role and knows when he is on the mound that he needs to do all he can do to help us win," he said. "He is known as a pitcher but most people don't realize what a good defensive centerfielder he is. Some of the throws we see him make, you won't see from very many high school baseball players, if any."
Hensley has scored 28 runs and stolen 27 bases this season. Interestingly, he has been hit by pitches 12 times in 2019.
On the mound, Hensley is 10-1 with 151 strikeouts with two regular season games left for Sherman (15-7). He has notched a 0.716 earned run average. For his prep career, he is 22-7 with a 1.83 ERA while averaging an astonishing 2.4 strikeouts per inning.
According to MaxPreps, Hensley is leading the country in strikeouts, but it is worthy of noting, this is a skewed view because not every prep coach uses the website and uploads their statistics.
The returning first team all-state selection said that he has received interest from Division II schools for football but hasn't received any communication from collegiate baseball coaches.
"I just want to get my education and continue my athletic career and it really doesn't matter to me which sport it is," said the future business major. "I just want a place to call home."
The student-athlete, who carries a 3.5 GPA, said he is thankful to his school and his community for all of the support he's received, but he ultimately looks to his father, Tom Hensley, for guidance.
"My dad for sure," he said. "He's always there for me. We've hit balls at 10 in the morning, throwing passes in the yard. He always told me that I could be great and I just trust in what he says and I know he trusts me, too."
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @philipdperry.