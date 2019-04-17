By LOGAN DARNELL
For the Coal Valley News
LICK CREEK - An early lead taken by Lincoln County High School (12-5) on April 10 could have spelled defeat for Scott High (4-10), but the Lady Hawks came together to push back and ultimately win the day.
That victory came at the help of outstanding performances by several Scott girls, proving the team's capabilities under pressure.
Sophomore Maci Allen pitched for Scott, while sophomore Sydney Maynard pitched for the Lady Panthers.
The game began with an early infield error, which helped senior left fielder Liz White reach base. A single to center field by sophomore shortstop Natalie Fout advanced White to second.
Both runners advanced to scoring positions during senior third baseman Randa Watts' at-bat, but a double play fielded by freshman short stop Jayden Elkins sat Watts and White, awarding Scott a quick two outs.
However, a flyball single to center field by sophomore Koree Roberts batted in Fout, and two steals and a single from sophomore first baseman Shelby Browning brought Roberts in for a 2-0 lead. Scott responded with an early walk taken by sophomore left fielder Emily Scott and an RBI double by sophomore Kirsten Arthur to end the inning at 2-1.
The second inning ended quickly, with each batter for the Lady Panthers and Lady Skyhawks being sat without base hits. In the third, however, White singled on the second pitch to start the top half off for Lincoln.
An outfield error brought Fout on base and gave her an RBI, while two singles by Watts and Koree Roberts loaded the bases. Another two errors helped Browning and senior Amber Roberts reach base and kept things moving to bring the score to 6-1.
A double by Allen and an error from a ball hit by Emily Scott brought the former home, 6-2.
Emily Scott stayed aggressive and advanced to second and third bases, while Kirsten Arthur walked to put runners in the corners. Emily Scott scored on a passed ball, followed by a double by junior Kathryn Underwood to bat in Arthur. An RBI single from senior Tori Allen gave pinch runner Mallory Smith the run, 6-5.
Following a lone run by Natalie Fout in the top of the fourth and a 0-hit bottom half by Scott, Lincoln County reached 10 runs in the fifth inning.
A single by White brought junior RF Faith Toppins home, 8-5. A wild pitch gave sophomore CF Alyson Layne a run, 9-5, and a double by Fout batted in White, 10-5.
Two doubles in the bottom of the inning, one by junior CF Cassidy Mitchell and one by Elkins, brought Scott's score to 6. With two outs, Tori Allen was hit by a pitch to bring her on base. An error then brought on sophomore 2B Kameron Craddock. With ducks on the pond, sophomore 3B McKinley Martin dinged it to left field and tied the game 10-10 on a much-welcomed grand slam.
With no runs at the top of inning six, Scott was given the chance to take the lead. The momentum had shifted into Scott's favor, and mistakes by the Lady Panthers' defense loaded the bases for the home team once again.
Underwood singled on a fly ball to center field and gave Mitchell the go-ahead run. More errors and a single by Martin helped Arthur and Underwood make runs and extend Scott High's lead to 13-10 before the end of the inning.
Junior Brooklyn Salmons singled at the top of the seventh and final inning, ran to second on Alyson Layne's groundout, and took third on a passed ball. Liz White grounded out to Elkins, but allowed Salmons to score Lincoln's 11th run. A flyout from Fout was caught by Emily Scott in left field, however, to deny the visitors any more hits and gave the Lady Hawks a well-earned win.
Scott's offense included four girls who went 2-for-4, including Maci Allen, McKinley Martin, Katie Underwood and Jayden Elkins.
Martin's 5 RBIs led the Lady Hawks. Koree Roberts went 3-for-4 to lead LCHS in hits, and tied Liz White and Shelby Browning with 2 RBIs each.
Scott coach Carrie Kuhn was unavailable for comment on the game. Kuhn's Lady Hawks went back-to-back with a 9-0 win at home against Poca the following night.
Scott (6-10) is set to travel to Herbert Hoover (13-1) at 5:30 p.m. on April 17. Lincoln County High School (12-8) hosts Van Junior-Senior (11-7) at 5:30 p.m. the same evening.