Madison, W.Va. (25130)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.