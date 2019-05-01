SETH - Sherman High played host to Tug Valley on April 23 as Davy Jarrell and Layne Daniel belted home runs to lead the Tide to the win.
Sherman's Logan Burdette plated a pair of early runs on an error by a Tug Valley infielder. Sherman began their offensive fireworks shortly after as Jarrell hit an inside-the-park homer to left field in the fourth frame, which plated Logan Burdette. Daniel followed up his teammate by belting a long-ball to right field, scoring Logan Green as well.
Tug Valley (4-14) got their runs via an infield error by Sherman in the fourth and Ethan Varney drove in Logan Murphy with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Corey Pack drove in Cammron Deskins with a single in the final frame to make the final score 8-3.
Sophomore hurler Noah Boggs was on the bump for Sherman (13-6). He allowed five hits and three runs over six and two-thirds innings, while striking out four. Boggs made what could be the defensive play of the year for the Tide on a bare-handed snag from the mound before throwing out the runner at first.
Ethan Varney threw for Tug Valley. He allowed ten hits and eight runs over five innings while fanning four. Freddy Copley threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Sherman scattered ten hits in the game. Boggs and JT Hensley each had multiple hits for the Tide and Carter Dunfee collected an RBI with a single in the game.
"Daniel and Jarrell have been seeing the ball really well the past few games," said Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry. "We played well against Tug Valley but we still have a few bumps that we need to correct, but overall I was pleased. Boggs pitched well, our defense played well and we got some timely hits to score some runs."
Sherman has won six of their last eight games and will play at Man on May 2 and host Lincoln County on May 3 before beginning sectional play.
