Madison, W.Va. (25130)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.