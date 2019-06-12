By LOGAN DARNELL
For the Coal Valley News
MADISON - With summer conditioning underway for soccer teams across the state, Scott High School's Lady Hawks squad will be holding a set of friendly matches in an event dubbed Soccer-Rama.
The series, whose first day of play took place on June 8, continues from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 15. The Friends of Coal-Fields at Trace Fork will act as the venue for the event.
High schools that have been slated to appear at Soccer-Rama include Point Pleasant, Nitro, Poca, Chapmanville Regional, South Charleston, Lincoln County High School, and Sheldon Clark High School in Kentucky.
A number of college representatives have been invited as well, including Glenville State College, Concord University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State College.
As plenty of upcoming seniors and juniors will begin considering colleges to attend, Soccer-Rama will give them the chance to impress potential recruiters.
Del Kimbler, coach for the Lady Skyhawks, said he looks forward to the benefits the conditioning days will have for the girls.
"We just want a good day of soccer with good competition," he said, adding that he hopes the scrimmages will provide the players with experience leading up to the new school year and new schedule.
Kimbler knows very well that the Cardinal Conference provides a real challenge for Scott.
The preparation matches and practices extend beyond Soccer-Rama as well.
The Lady Hawks currently are undergoing three weeks of conditioning and friendlies and will attend a soccer camp at West Virginia State College the day after Soccer-Rama.