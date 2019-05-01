SETH - Sherman High softball coach Jim Henderson said his squad is playing well at the right time of year and he expects the girls' focus to be laser-like as their season winds down and sectional play is right around the corner.
"The girls are playing with a great deal of confidence," he said. "Of course, winning builds confidence. They are playing loose and we've played some good competition in recent weeks and we've won some close games in the process. I have a really good group that know the game really well. I'm pleased with our effort and our attitude."
Henderson's squad has already matched their all-time win total (24) from 2008 and look to add to the mark as they face Sissonville on April 29 to end their regular season.
Versus the Class AA Lady Indians (23-5) on April 23 at home, Sherman (24-3) faced frosh pitching phenom Madison Legg in what turned out to be a classic pitching dual with Lady Tide star hurler and 2018 All-State/CVN Player of the Year junior Autumn Thompson, who has thrown 12 shutouts in 2019.
Thompson didn't disappoint. The southpaw fanned 18 lady Indians in a 3-2, 10-inning affair that saw her collect a pair of RBIs to help her own cause. Thompson struck out three players in the Sissonville lineup, three times. Sissonville is coached by 1989 Sherman High graduate Jackie Linville.
With no score in the fifth inning, two strikeouts by Thompson led to three straight singles. Sissonville used their speed to steal second base and plate two runs.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sherman plated two runs to tie the game up at 2-2. Katlyn Jenkins pushed across a third run to help the squad take a 3-2 win. Haylee Clendenin, Zoie Hess and Amber Maloskey scored runs for the Lady Tide.
Thompson walked no batters in the game with 10 of her 18 strikeouts coming via the swing and eight looking.
The Lady Tide won a double header on April 25 as they took down Class AA Riverside 6-5 and Valley (Fayette) 10-0.
Versus Riverside, Sherman used the long ball to go up early as Thompson and Clendenin went back-to-back in the first frame to give the Lady Tide an early advantage. Thompson added another dinger and Jenkins notched an RBI hit for Sherman. Chelsea Thompson and Cloey Toney added hits for Sherman while Jada Samuel and Amber Maloskey scored runs for the Lady Tide.
"We had those home runs early and then we were swinging at anything and everything trying to hit it out of the park and it disrupted our rhythm at the plate," Henderson added. "We were not patient at the plate. For us to be at our very best, we have to have discipline at the plate."
Sherman was up 5-0 in the fifth. With two outs, a single and double by Riverside are followed up by uncharacteristic back-to-back errors by Sherman and four runs later, Riverside was down only 5-4.
Sherman scored a run in the sixth and the Lady Warriors got one in the eighth to make the final, 6-5.
Henderson said that, in the four games Sherman has dropped, multiple errors played a role in the defeats.
"We are a good defensive team," he said. "Good fundamental softball wins games and we are at our best when we execute the way we are capable of and show patience and discipline at the plate."
