MASON - Sherman High's softball team plated five runs in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Lady Tide went on to a 7-2 win over Wahama in the first of a best-of-three with the Mason County school to punch a ticket to the state tournament.
"They came out and got their runs in the first inning with two outs," said Sherman coach Jim Henderson. "We were able to recover and get two in the fourth, but it was the big inning that got it done. They are a good team and made us work for it. They hit and defend well."
Sherman's Autumn Thompson opposed Hannah Rose on the bump and for most of the game, they held their opponents in check until the maroon and gold broke out.
In the fourth, down 2-0, the Lady Tide got three-straight singles from Hailea Skeens, Chelsea Thompson and Sydnee Ferrell. Skeens scored on Ferrell's single and Thompson came home on a throwing error on an attempt to hold her on third base.
Skeens, leading the middle of Sherman's lineup went 3-for-4, scoring two runs and an RBI.
"We knew Rose is their star," Henderson said. "She is their leadoff hitter and their pitcher. She is their spark. We hit the ball well, but we were making contact but we were getting under the ball a little and weren't crisp."
In the extra inning, Sherman plated five with an aggressive approach at the plate.
Autumn Thompson got the fire started with a double, Clendenin scored her with another double. Skeens then singled in another run, Chelsey Thompson singled and Ferrell plated a pair with sharp daisy cutter through the infield. Wahama (27-2) proved a worthy opponent for Sherman (29-4).
"Well, it works both ways as we have seen them now and they have seen us," Henderson said. "We really want to wrap it up tonight. I'm happy with how the girls played last night and we faced some adversity and pressure in game situations and they came through when we needed big hits and tough outs."
Rose went 2-for-4 with a double for the White Falcons, Tanner King was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and Lauren Noble went 2-for-4.
Sherman hitting
A. Thompson - 1-3, 2b, 1 run, H. Clendenin - 1-4, 2b, 1 run, RBI, H Skeens - 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, C Thompson - 2-4, 2 runs, S Ferrell - 2-4, 2 RBIs, J. Samuel - 1 run, Z. Hess 1-4 RBI.
