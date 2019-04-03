SETH - Autumn Thompson is a special pitcher and has simultaneously become Sherman High's all-time leading home-run hitter in her junior season (24), breaking the mark by McKenzie "Goob" Smith (2013).
The Class A all-state selection is one of the state's best hurlers - in any class. She showed more of her moxie when she shut down Class AA Logan, 4-0 last week.
While striking out nine and walking none, she also mashed a home run in the fifth inning to help her team in the process.
"Teams like Logan, Chapmanville and Buffalo are traditionally strong programs and they know how to win," said Sherman High School coach Jim Henderson.
Sherman (6-1) had nine hits in the game with five of them from three players. The Lady Tide committed no errors in the game.
Thompson held Lady Wildcat hitters to three hits. Emma Vinson was on the hill for Logan (3-6) and pitched well but with no run support.
The game was knotted at zero going into the fifth when Thompson launched her home run. In the sixth, Chelsey Thompson led off with a single. After two Lady Wildcat errors, Sherman punched two runs across and took advantage of the miscues. Three of Sherman's four runs were unearned.
"People think that you have to hit home runs to score and that just isn't the case," added Henderson. "There are many ways to score runs and the more versatile you are as a team in doing that, the better off you'll be. Put the ball in play with one out or less with someone on base and you'll score runs."
Henderson said that, at times, his team has had plenty of hits and runners on base and have stranded the ducks on the pond.
"We aren't taking advantage of our opportunities," he added. "We are aware of it and we are working on that."
Henderson spoke about the play of Thompson.
"Her pitching limits our potential for mental or physical errors because she usually gets a lot of strikeouts," he said. "Our batting lineup from top to bottom can be lethal. I look for any of them to step up and break out at any time. We've played only seven games, so we are early in the year. Even in our 2-0 loss to Nitro, we had runners in scoring position, we just couldn't push a run across."
Sherman defeated Man, 9-3 on March 25 and Buffalo 8-0 on March 26 as they headed into tournament play in Chapmanville on Thursday.
Sherman faces Valley (Fayette) on the road on April 4.
Score by innings
Sherman: 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 - 4
Logan: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
Sherman hitting
A. Thompson 2-4, HR, RBI, H. Clendenin double, K. Jenkins 2-3 walk, C. Thompson 3-4, H. Skeens 1-4.
Logan hitting
A. Baisden 1-3, double, S. Noe 1-3, H. Maynard 1-2
