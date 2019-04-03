MADISON - With the game tied in the eighth, Poca High's Noah Cottrill mashed the first pitch he saw for a single to drive in a run and the lead stood as the Dots (5-0) left Madison with a hard-fought 4-3 Cardinal Conference win over Scott.
Cottrill also drove in the first run of the game with a single in the first frame. Scott had an RBI knock from Trenton Short and in the sixth, Dakota Bowman blasted a home run to tie the game up at 3-3. Peyton Brown threw his third quality game in a row for Scott.
Scott coach Brett Kuhn was frustrated by the loss but said his team would learn from it and move forward.
"Poca is a very fine team and they made the little plays it takes to win and we did not," Kuhn said. "That was really it in a nutshell. Brown was outstanding for us. He threw all of his pitches for strikes. He had a dominating performance."
Scott (6-1) outhit Poca, 11-4 on an overcast, cool evening. The Skyhawks took some calculated chances in the game and one resulted in a Scott runner being thrown out at home on a nice relay from the Poca outfield on a bang-bang play at home. The Skyhawks also made some defensive plays worthy of noting. One in particular involved Isaac Miller tracking down a ball in deep right-center field from his centerfield slot and making a catch on a ball slicing away from him. Uncharacteristically, Scott made three errors on the night.
Brown lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out eight. Aaron Adkins took the hard-luck loss for Scott. He pitched one inning, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out two.
Cody Fischer notched the win for Poca. He allowed 11 hits and three runs over eight innings, striking out one.
Isaac Miller, Nathan Kuhn, Peyton Brown, Dakota Bowman, and Trenton Short all collected multiple hits for the Skyhawks. Cottrill led Poca with a pair of knocks. Short and Bowman drove in runs for Scott while Bowman, Miller and Lyles scored runs for the Skyhawks.
Scott will play at Van on April 3 for a cross-county tilt.
Score by innings
Poca: 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 4 1
Scott: 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 3 11 3
