MADISON - The Scott and Logan baseball squads picked up where they left off in sectional play last year as the Skyhawks' Carter Lyles threw his team to a 5-0 victory with a masterful pitching performance on Wednesday evening.
The Cardinal Conference foes last met in Class AA Region 4 Section 2 action in 2018 as the Skyhawks took that win, and for the first time in school history beat the Wildcats three times in one season.
Scott (8-1) got on the board early when in the first inning, Aaron Epling reached on an error. Issac Miller then stroked a double to right center before Nathan Kuhn was struck by a pitch to load the bases. Then, Lyles was struck by a pitch and pushed home the game's first run.
"That double by Isaac really got us going and we managed to manufacture runs out of it," Scott coach Brett Kuhn said after the game. "We are playing well right now defensively and getting quality innings from our arms."
Scott wasn't done. DL Bowman grounded out to push Miller across the plate and Scott was up 2-0. Trenton Short then grounded out to score Kuhn and Dylan Grant and the Skyhawks led 4-0 after the opening frame.
Braydon McClung took the hill for the Wildcats (3-2) but was unable to recover from the first inning. It was a futile effort, though, as Lyles found a groove and held Logan to three scattered hits over six innings. McClung showed prowess with the bat, collecting two hits on the night to lead his team.
Scott added an insurance run in the fifth when Bowman drove home Grant again with a sharp double.
Lyles was commanding the strike zone and used his secondary pitches effectively on a cool night. The Skyhawks have a team ERA of 0.90 this season.
"He was dominating and in control from the first pitch," Kuhn added. "He was focused tonight and we fed off of his energy and his teammates supported him. Logan is always a dogfight for us and we are happy to get the win."
Lyles earned the victory for Scott. He surrendered zero runs on three hits over six innings, striking out 11. Nathan Kuhn threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen to seal the win.
Uncharacteristic of a Logan baseball team, the squad committed three errors which Scott took advantage of in plating two unearned runs.
McClung took the loss for Logan. He lasted two innings, allowing two hits and four runs while striking out three and walking zero. Peyton Branham threw three innings for the Wildcats giving up an earned run and Dawson Beckett threw a scoreless frame.
Hunter Eplin led Scott Skyhawks with three hits in three at bats. Beckett, Harmon and Goldie also notched hits for Logan.
Score by innings
Logan: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3
Scott: 4 0 0 0 1 0 X 5 7 1
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him @philipdperry on Twitter.