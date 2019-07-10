MADISON - With Madison bringing back Senior League Baseball in 2018 thanks to the efforts of Boone County Circuit Judge William Thompson and a host of parents volunteering resources and time, Madison and Chapmanville fielded teams on Saturday at Scott High School with one game ending in a tie and the other resulting in a Chapmanville victory.
In game one, the Madison Lug Nuts took on Chapmanville and the game ended in a 6-6 tie.
Patrick Walls was on the bump for Madison and settled down to pitch well after being hit early in the contest. Chance Loftis came in from the bullpen and threw a shutout inning in the fifth frame.
Shooter Ballenger was on the hill for Chapmanville and gave up one run in two innings. He was relieved by Brady Raines, who surrendered three runs over the final innings of the contest.
Madison's Jarred Horton made the final inning of the game exciting when he was thrown out at home on a very close play.
The second game saw the Madison Yard Goats taking on Chapmanville, with Chapmanville winning 7-1.
Seth Workman was on the hill for Chapmanville and went three innings, giving up one run and striking out a trio of Madison batters.
He was relieved by Lucas Price, who threw a scoreless inning, and Andrew Farley, who fanned out one and gave up no runs.
Brady Carrico started for the Yard Goats, going three innings and giving up four runs, while striking out two.
He was relieved by Sam Cook. The hurler threw an inning, giving up one run and striking out one.
Will Thompson, who struck out two, picked off a runner at first base but gave up a two-run double to Chase Berry. Riley Bradley had two hits, two stolen bases and scored on a groundout by Thompson. Carrico also collected two hits for the Yard Goats.
Follow the teams on Facebook through the Madison Senior League page where schedules, results and photos are posted.
The Senior League expressed that they are appreciative of the Madison Little League and its president, Rodney Kuhn, for their support.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him @philipdperry on Twitter.