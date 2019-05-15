MADISON - Scott High's Isaac Miller blasted a two-run homer with two outs in the third inning to dead-centerfield to help lead his squad to a 4-3 win over visiting Lincoln County in Region IV Section 2 action on May 7.
Top seeded Scott High's coach Brett Kuhn spoke about his talented centerfielder.
"There isn't a Class AA centerfielder in this state who covers more ground than Isaac does," he said. "He came up big in a big situation for us tonight."
Peyton Brown went six innings for the win that was given a boost by Carter Lyles, who came into the game for his second save of the year.
"Peyton recovered from a tough start to the game and settled down and pitched a really good ballgame," Kuhn added. "Carter came in and slammed the door shut. I think that was about as hard as I've seen him throw all year. He was pounding the strike zone and was in control."
All four of Scott's runs were scored with two outs, showing that the team has a penchant for clutch hits when they need them.
"We've played that way all year," Kuhn added. "We could get that big hit from anyone in our lineup at any given time. I like that about this team."
Nathan Kuhn added an RBI knock for the Skyhawks. Lincoln County (12-11) was led by a pair of homeruns from Eli Kirkendoll. Junior Matthew Slone took the loss on the bump for the Panthers, even though he pitched well and kept Skyhawk hitters honest for much of the game.
For Scott (23-5), beyond the heroics of Miller, Hunter Eplin went 2-for-3 with two runs, Kuhn went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Aaron Adkins and Lyles also added knocks for the Skyhawks.
The Skyhawks took on No. 2 seeded Chapmanville on Thursday, where they also came away with a win.
Score by innings
Scott 0 0 2 0 1 1 X - 4
Ln Co. 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 3