MADISON - Peyton Brown and Carter Lyles combined to shut down the Sherman bats and the Skyhawks blew a close game open late and beat Sherman, 9-0, in Madison on April 10.
Thanks to plating six runs in the sixth inning, Scott opened up a 3-0 game and beat their cross-county foe for the second time this season. The frame began with walks by Dakota Bowman and Lyles, then a single by Aaron Adkins, an error on a ball put in play by centerfielder Isaac Miller, and then a sharp double by Aaron Epling.
The home team got on the board in the first inning when infielder Nathan Kuhn singled on a 2-1 count, plating a duck off the pond.
A sharp single by Noah Boggs in the first inning couldn't be capitalized on by Sherman (8-5). In the fourth, Scott tagged Sherman's All-State pitcher JT Hensley for a pair of runs when they worked the fireballer for two walks.
Peyton Brown went five innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking none. Lyles threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last six outs of the game to secure the win.
Logan Burdette took the loss for Sherman but pitched very well against the No. 2 team in Class AA. He went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two and walking one.
Scott (14-1) totaled seven hits in the game and capitalized on Tide errors.
"We had trouble with Burdette, but we were able to get that run in the first inning, which was huge," said Scott Coach Brett Kuhn. "Peyton pitched around some traffic for us and Carter came in and shut the door, big time. We had some good at-bats against Hensley in the fourth inning and it was huge to put together a couple of walks and a hit to produce some insurance runs."
Boggs, Burdette and Alex Kirk got the only hits for Sherman. Aaron Adkins and Nathan Kuhn had two hits each for Scott while Hunter Eplin, Aaron Epling and Lyles notched hits. Issac Miller scored three times for Scott and walked twice to put himself in position to score.
Sherman coach Jeremia Pettry said his pitchers were on a pitch-count limit as part of their strategy to keep the hot-hitting Hawks off of the base paths and get his pitchers some work in a short week.
"Our pitchers were on a 50-pitch limit so that they can get more work in this week," he said. "We only have two games. Logan is more of a relief pitcher. He is pretty good when he stays between 40-45 pitches. We talked about letting him pitch through their lineup once and if he started to struggle, pull him and bring in JT. We ended up leaving him to pitch through three innings and he did great for us. Our thought process was to mix it up on Scott; they are a very strong hitting team and we thought by changing pitchers with different speeds it would keep them off balance and give us a chance. For the most part it worked until the sixth inning, when they started to put some hits together, which led to a run or two, then we kicked the ball around some - that gave them a few more. "
Pettry complimented Scott's Brown.
"Peyton Brown does a good job keeping you off balance," he said. "He isn't overpowering, throws a lot of strikes and relies on his defense to make some plays behind him. He probably has the best pick-off move we have seen in a while, which really limited our lead-offs at first base."
Score by innings
Sherman: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2
Scott: 1 0 0 2 0 6 X 9 7 2
