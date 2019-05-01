Coal Valley News
CHARLESTON - Ryan Ramiz and Joseph Rosa launched back-to-back no-doubt home runs in the first inning to lead West Virginia to a 5-1 victory over the Asheville Tourists Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
With two down in the bottom of the first, Ramiz cranked a 388-foot bomb to right-center for his first home run of the season off Frederis Para (0-1). Rosa followed that up with a 406-foot blast to straightaway right, giving West Virginia (13-6) a 3-0 lead through one inning.
The Power had not hit back-to-back homers in a game since April 8, 2018, when Kyle Watson and Rafelin Lorenzo accomplished the feat against Greenville.
Steven Moyers (2-1) was strong at home again in his fourth start of the season, tossing six scoreless innings and allowing just three hits while striking out four Asheville (7-13) batters. The southpaw has now thrown 13 scoreless innings in his two home starts.
West Virginia would tack on another run in the fourth inning off a Cesar Izturis Jr. RBI single to lift the Power to a 4-0 lead.
In the seventh, Asheville would end the shutout on an RBI base hit from Terrin Vavra off David Ellingson to cut the lead to 4-1. However, Onil Pena scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning to increase the lead back to four.
Ellingson and Dayeison Arias closed down the final three innings, with just a single unearned tally coming against Ellingson in the seventh.
Thursday's victory marks the fourth win in a row for the Power and their eighth straight win at Appalachian Power Park, their longest such stretch since a 13-game home winning streak from July 17-August 15, 2017.
Score by innings
Asheville 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 6 1
West Virginia 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 x 5 6 3