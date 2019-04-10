BELLE - Riverside scored early to set the tone and Sherman couldn't recover as the Warriors beat the Tide, 11-0 in Belle on March 28.
Jake Petry got the Warriors on the board early with an RBI single in the first. They struck again in the third when Evan Bondurant singled and Jon Gabbard scored and Chris Buchanan scored for Riverside. Hunter Kozay drove in Bondurant in the fourth inning with a sharp single. Kozay later added a home run in the decisive fifth inning as the Class AA Warriors won the mercy rule shortened contest.
Todd Douglas got the win for Riverside. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out eight. Logan Burdette took the loss for Sherman. He surrendered ten runs on seven hits over three and a third innings.
Sherman could not get anything going offensively against Douglas and saw their bats go silent for the first time since facing Scott on March 18.
Noah Boggs went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Tide (6-3) in hits. Seth Ward got the only other Tide hit. Riverside (2-5) notched eight hits on the day. Hunter Kozay and Petry had multiple hits for the Warriors.
Class A Sherman had won three games in a row before facing Riverside.
Sherman will play at Hannan on April 11 before having a few days off before playing at Valley (Fayette) on April 16. The Tide will host Van for a rematch of cross-county rivals on April 22 in Seth and traveled to Scott for a rematch on April 9 in Madison.
SHERMAN: 0 0 0 0 0 X X - 0 3 0
RIVERSIDE: 1 0 3 7 X X X - 11 8 0