By LOGAN DARNELL
For Coal Valley News
LOGAN - Scott High School and Sherman High School each traveled to the Chief Logan Convention Center on March 29 to compete in the Region 4 AA/A Tennis Tournament.
In the first round of No. 1 girls' singles, Scott junior Makaila West lost to Sherman junior Cassie Keith 8-2. Keith lost in round two.
No. 2 girls' singles seeds, junior Abby Bolton for Sherman and senior Amelia Setser for Scott, each reached the second round but lost.
Scott's No. 3 girls' singles seed, senior Katelyn Miller, reached the semifinal round, where she was defeated by the No.1 seed for Logan.
Sherman's No. 4 girls' singles, junior Kaylea Whitehead, made it to the third round after defeating Chapmanville. No. 4 singles for Scott, sophomore Emilie Cox, lost in the first round 8-0 to Ravenswood.
Scott No. 1 girls' doubles West and sophomore Elisabeth Gay lost in the first round to Chapmanville Regional 8-0.
Bolton and senior Kristen Cochran reached the second round for Sherman in No. 2 girls' doubles, where they lost to Scott's No. 2 team of Setser and Miller 8-6. Setser-Miller fell in the semifinals to Logan's No. 1 seed 8-4.
No. 3 girls' doubles senior Kayla Hartsell and junior Madison Lambert made it to round 2. Scott's No. 3 (sophomores Kassidie Eplin and Tori Jones) lost in the semifinals to Logan's No. 2 seed 8-0.
No.1 boys' singles Evan Constant for Scott defeated senior Joel DeMersman 8-1 in the first round. The sophomore lost in the quarterfinals to St. Joe's No. 4 seed 8-0.
Scott's No. 2 boys' singles, sophomore Dylan Hicks, lost to Lincoln in the first round 8-0. Sherman junior Jacob Massey made it to the second round.
Sherman's No. 3 singles junior Bryce Keith and No. 4 freshman Isaac Mortimer additionally reached round 2.
In boys' doubles, No.1 seed for Scott, Constant and Hicks, lost to Mingo Central in the first round 8-3.
Sherman's No. 2 team of Keith and Mortimer made it to round 2, and the No. 3 Tide team of juniors Zach Highlander and Austin Chandler made it to the second round