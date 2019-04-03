By LOGAN DARNELL
For the Coal Valley News
CHAPMANVILLE - Scott High (1-2) played Chapmanville Regional High (2-2) at the Lady Tigers' home field last Tuesday, following the Lady Hawks' successful bout with Mingo Central and Chapmanville's shutout loss to Herbert Hoover. Representing each school on the pitcher's mound was Scott junior Lexi Phillips and Chapmanville sophomore Sierra Cook.
The game began with Cook striking out Scott's first three batters to quickly retire the side. Lady Tigers senior shortstop Shea Pridemore worked to a full count at bat before singling to left field. Senior second baseman Bailey Parsons reached base on an error to join her.
Freshman catcher Ashleigh Mahon hit an infield fly for the first out. A walk on junior third baseman Jenna Barker loaded the bases, but Lexi Phillips managed to put the inning away with two consecutive strikeouts.
With one out in the top of the second inning, Phillips singled to give Scott their first hit of the game. However, Cook handled the pressure well enough to deny any more, striking out both sophomore
Second baseman Kameron Craddock and junior catcher Kathryn Underwood. When Chapmanville took to the plate in the second, errors would begin to plague the visiting team. Sophomore first baseman Mattison Williams singled due to an error, and worked her way to third base on passed balls. Freshman center fielder Katlin Moore singled from a hit out to right field, and advanced Williams to home for an RBI.
The first out came from a 4-3 play by Craddock to sophomore Kirsten Arthur to sit junior left fielder Kaylee Adkins.
After this, though, came an RBI single from Pridemore to get Moore home. Another error helped Parsons reach base, and a sacrifice fly to left field by Mahon gave Pridemore the run.
Parsons would also score before the end of the second inning, when a fly out to left field by senior right fielder Tabitha Adkins recorded the final out. Chapmanville went up 4-0 in the only scoring inning of the game.
Neither team did much outside of stranded players in scoring condition to close nor widen the gap. The score remained 4-0 in favor of the home team as the top of the seventh inning came to a close to end the game.
After the game, Chapmanville coach Ronnie Ooten expressed frustration with the way the team played. To Ooten, the game outside the second inning was marred with inconsistency all around. Mentality will be a factor in what the Lady Tigers must work on to improve their results.
"We'll be OK, we've just got to work," Ooten said.
Scott (2-3) will host Herbert Hoover (7-0) at 5:30 p.m. on April 4; Chapmanville (3-4) hosts Logan (2-6) for a cross-county rivalry game at 5:30 p.m. on April 3.