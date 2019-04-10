LICK CREEK - The 3-7 Scott High Lady Hawks hosted Herbert Hoover, who have enjoyed an undefeated 2019 season thus far with a record of 10-0 prior to the meeting. A 10-0 shutout over Mingo Central the previous day gave Scott their third win heading into the tough game versus the Lady Huskies.
Junior Lexi Phillips pitched for the home team, while junior Presley McGee pitched for Herbert Hoover.
The game began with an error in favor of the visitors, with senior third baseman Rebekah Woody reaching first on an error. Phillips did strike out senior outfielder Megan Seafler, but not before Woody reached second and third on a passed ball and an error to advance into scoring position early on. McGee batted third, working the count to full. Another passed ball gave Woody the chance to steal home, which she did to give the Lady Huskies a 1-0 lead. McGee hit a line out to freshman third baseman Jayden Elkins for out two. A quick pop out caught by Phillips put away the side.
Sophomore Emily Scott reached first on a wild pitch, giving Scott a leg up on their tenure at the plate. A passed ball allowed the left fielder to steal second, and junior Cassidy Mitchell walked to place runners on first and second. A ground out to Woody by Phillips advanced Scott and Mitchell to scoring positions, setting things up for a cleanup hitter. Later, with two outs, Jayden Elkins hit an RBI double to allow Scott the go-ahead, 2-1. Another strikeout on junior shortstop Kathryn Underwood retired the inning.
After a second inning with no runs, Herbert Hoover managed to strike back following a double by Woody. Woody stole third on another passed ball by the Lady Hawks. Magen Seafler hit a ground out to Underwood, but Woody made it home to tie the game 2-2. Three walks in a row loaded the bases for Herbert Hoover with only one out left to give. Junior Delani Buckner batted aggressively, pushing an 0-2 count briefly before dinging the ball to left field, hitting a grand slam and turning up the heat against the Lady Hawks for a 6-2 lead.
At the top of the fourth inning, Woody singled on the second pitch and advanced to second on a ground out by Seafler. McGee hit a fly ball to left field and reached on an error, while Woody scored another run to make the game 7-2. Junior Rylee Nottingham hit an RBI double to center field, and was batted in by a single from sophomore Cortney Fizer, and the score became 9-2. The score remained so until the top of the sixth inning.
Three singles hit by Nottingham, Fizer and Buckner loaded the bases once again, putting Scott High in a difficult position. With two outs, junior catcher Jessica Canterbury stepped to the plate. Nottingham scored on an error by Phillips, 10-2. Canterbury doubled on a fly ball to left field. Fizer ran in, 11-2. Senior Taylor Carpenter reached on an error, giving Buckner and Canterbury the room to score and raise the lead to 13-2. Woody batted again, and Carpenter stole second on another error. Woody doubled, and Carpenter scored the 14th run for Herbert Hoover. A fly ball out to sophomore second baseman Maci Allen put the side away.
In the bottom of the third, Jayden Elkins reached on an error with one out, but two more strikeouts by McGee would end the game with a dominant win for the Lady Huskies.
Presley McGee made quite the difference for her team, striking out 12 batters and allowing one hit and two runs over the six innings she pitched. Herbert Hoover recorded 12 hits throughout the game, with Rebekah Woody leading her team by going 4-for-5. Jayden Elkins went 1-for-3 to lead Scott High in hits.
Scott High (3-8) hosts Lincoln County High School (10-4) at 5:30 p.m. on April 10. Herbert Hoover (11-0) plays Nicholas County (6-6) at home at 5:30 p.m. on April 11.