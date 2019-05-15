SETH - The top seeded Class A Region IV Section 2 Sherman High baseball team was coming off an opening-round win over Tug Valley but ran into trouble versus Buffalo on May 8 and dropped a game in a 12-5 loss.
Sherman's defense failed them in this contest with the Tide notching five errors in the game.
Buffalo trailed 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning when Cameron Lovejoy singled on a 3-2 count, and drove in a pair of Bison runs to take the lead.
Josh Jenkins got the Tide on the board in the opening frame with a single to plate two runs and give Sherman an early advantage.
Sherman ace JT Hensley struggled in the game but not with his control as he just issued just one free pass. Hensley lasted four innings, giving up seven hits and eight runs (six earned) while striking out five and walking one. Jenkins and catcher Davy Jarrell entered the game in relief, throwing two-and-a-third innings and two-thirds of an inning, respectively.
"Buffalo put the ball into play and we let our nerves get the best of us," said Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry. "Buffalo is a good team and you can't beat good teams making five errors. We had a 4-2 lead and then the wheels fell off."
Preston Tucker took the bump for Buffalo. He surrendered four runs on six hits over two and a third innings, striking out one and walking one.
Jenkins helped his own cause on the mound with a homerun in the third inning.
In all, Sherman had nine hits. Jenkins, Noah Boggs and Carter Dunfee all notched multiple knocks for the Tide.
Buffalo collected 12 hits. Tucker, Dylan Jividen, and Hunter Massey each had multiple hits for the Bison. Tucker went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Buffalo. Cameron Lovejoy had three RBIs on a single hit.
As of CVN deadline, Sherman was scheduled to play the winner of St. Joseph and Tug Valley on May 10. If the game is rained out, it will be played the next available day.
BFFL 0 1 1 0 9 1 0 - 12 12 0
SHRM 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 - 5 9 5