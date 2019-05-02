SETH — In what was billed as a battle of Autumns in the spring with Sherman High's Autumn Thompson facing Tug Valley's Autumn Hall in what could have been a battle of quality softball pitchers, Lady Tide hitters turned the matchup into a convincing 9-0 victory in Region 4 Section 2 action at Seth on May 1.
"We've been hitting the ball very well in recent games and that showed last night," said Sherman coach Jim Henderson. "Moving forward, I'd like to see us execute more discipline and focus at the plate but overall, I'm pleased with where we are at right now."
The Lady Tide went back-to-back in the first inning, putting Sherman up 3-0 when Katlyn Jenkins blasted a mammoth shot out Lady Tide Park to right-center and the frosh Hailea Skeens blasted a shot of her own to left-centerfield.
Haylee Clendenin got in on the long-ball action in the sixth with a HR of her own to put a lid on the contest.
Skeens plated four RBIs, Jenkins had two and Clendenin had three - with an RBI double in the third frame.
Henderson spoke about his hitters and how the team is playing in the early post season.
"At some point, our entire lineup from top to bottom has hit the ball well all season," he said. "There have been times where the top of out lineup hasn't hit well and the bottom has carried us. Yesterday, Clendenin, Skeens and Jenkins came through. Those three girls killed the ball. Six of our seven hits in the game came from them."
The coach spoke about his team defense.
"Defensively, we've been pretty consistent and in the three games we lost , our demise was unearned runs coming back to haunt us in close games but we've really played well in that regard all season."
Amber Maloskey added a hit and scored a run for the Lady Tide and Kenzi Rinchich scored a pair of runs as a courtesy runner.
For Class A All-State selection and 2018 CVN Player of the Year Autumn Thompson, it was another day at the office. From the bump, the junior struck out 10 Lady Panthers while issuing one walk. Hall fanned five hitters and walked four.
Tug Valley was led by Emily Hatfield, Abigail Spence and Brooklyn Farley with a hit each.
Sherman faces Buffalo at 6 p.m. this evening followed by Van versus St. Joe at Lady Tide Park. Tug Valley will host Tolsia at home at 6 p.m.
Score by Innings
Tug Valley - 0 0 0 0 0 0 X - 0 3 1
Sherman - 3 0 3 0 0 6 X - 9 7 0