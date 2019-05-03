SETH – The top seeded Class A Region 4 Section 2 Sherman High softball squad tagged Buffalo pitching for 13 hits and eight runs on Thursday night while Autumn Thompson was stingy on the bump as the Lady Tide rolled to victory.
“This was a key win in the championship of the winners bracket because someone will have to beat us twice to get out of our section,” said Sherman coach Jim Henderson. “I believe we are the best team in our section but we have to continue to prove that.”
Thompson, an All-State pitcher notched 14 strikeouts and only surrendered two hits to the Lady Bison while issuing no free passes in the contest.
Haylee Clendenin went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs to lead the team from the plate.
Henderson said that he saw an improved patience at the plate from his teams section opening win over Tug Valley.
“We showed discipline and we weren’t swinging for the fences,” he said. “We played a good defensive ball game and took care of our business.”
Thompson hasn't allowed a run in two section games in 2019.
Sherman has a lot to play for. The maroon and gold finished as Class A state runner ups two seasons ago and last year fell to Moorefield in the elimination round of the state softball tournament, 2-0 on a warm Thursday morning in Vienna.
Van and St. Joseph were halted due to rain in the fifth inning on Thursday with the Irish leading 2-1. That game was scheduled for a Friday finish but was washed out with a makeup time set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Seth. The winner of that game will play Tug Valley the following day with Buffalo awaiting the winner of that game the following day. Sherman will get the winner of that game needing a single victory to win the section championship.
Sherman hitting
A. Thompson 1-2, 2b, K. Rinchich 2 runs, H. Clendenin 3-4 2 BRIs, 2 runs, K. Jenkins 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs
H. Skeens, 2-4, 2 RBIs, C. Thompson 1-3, S. Ferrell 2-3 2b, A. Maloskey 1-3