POINT PLEASANT - Scott High's baseball team forced a game three in Class AA Region 4 action in Point Pleasant as the Skyhawks held off a late rally by the Big Blacks and won, 11-7.
Point Pleasant took Game 1 in the best of three at Madison on Monday, 1-0.
The Skyhawks were looking to even the score.
Scott threw Peyton Brown and Point Pleasant sent Joe Herdman to the bump.
In the first inning, Skyhawk centerfielder Isaac Miller drove home Aaron Epling to get on the scoreboard first. Miller later scored on a throwing error and Scott led, 2-0.
Before the inning was over, Skyhawk catcher Trenton Short drove home two ducks from the pond to give Scott an early 4-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the inning, Point Pleasant responded. Brody Jeffers plated Williams on a sharp single before Joel Beattie blasted a home run to left field with a runner on and Scott held a slim advantage, 4-3.
Miller struck again with a solo homer in the second frame for the Skyhawks.
Peyton Brown helped his own cause in the sixth with an RBI single, but the seventh inning proved to be one that Scott coach Brett Kuhn would rather forget.
With Scott leading comfortably 11-4 in the bottom of the final frame, the Big Blacks fought back.
"We didn't play good defense in the bottom of the seventh," Kuhn said. "We may have gotten too comfortable but we definitely lost some focus and that isn't normally a characteristic of our team."
The Big Blacks' Wyatt Wilson doubled to right field to score Jeffers and shortly after Beattie scored when Hunter Blain hit a grounder deep in the hole to third base. Wilson made the score 11-7 when he scored on an error by the Scott infield.
Scott isn't used to playing with a lead. In 23 innings played in sectionals, the Skyhawks have only played with a lead in four of those frames.
"It is part of the message I express to the guys," Kuhn added. "We have been down before. We know how to fight back. We know how to work hard and edge our way back. We got really good senior leadership tonight from multiple guys. We had a group of guys step up and we needed it. We had the advantage in game one, they had it tonight and it is anybody's game tomorrow."
Scott tallied 16 hits with Miller, Carter Lyles, Kuhn, Brown and Short each collected multiple hits.
Point Pleasant racked up 12 hits as Miles Williams, Wyatt Wilson, Jeffers, and Beattie all collected multiple hits for Point Pleasant.
Peyton Brown was the winning pitcher for Scott. He went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five. Nathan Kuhn and Aaron Adkins entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Adkins recorded the last out to earn the save. Joe Herdman allowed four hits and four runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one for the Big Blacks.