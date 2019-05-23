MADISON - The Scott High baseball team punched their ticket to the state tournament and secured a Regional Championship coupled with an opportunity to play among the elite Class AA squads in WV with an 8-0 win over Point Pleasant in Madison.
“It shows the resilience of this team,” said Scott Coach Brett Kuhn. “If you look at the way we battled in the sectionals and in our (Cardinal) conference, we were tested and ready for regional time.”
While Scott (27-6) had multiple heroes on this night, it was perhaps Aaron Adkins' light that shined the brightest. The Skyhawk hurler is known as much for losing his hat with every pitch delivery as he is his patience, tenacity and efficiency on the bump.
Adkins bent but didn't break, allowing six hits while fanning seven Big Black batters.
“He was in control from the first pitch when he got their leadoff hitter to pop out,” he said. “Aaron really stepped up and carried us when we needed it the most and we appreciate what he has contributed to our team.”
Offensively, Scott was most certainly motivated by what Principal Jacob Messer called one of the most attended sporting events in school history.
Carter Lyles got the fun started in the opening frame with a sacrifice fly that pushed a run across for the gold and black bombers. Nathan Kuhn followed with a double that plated a pair of Hawks and Scott was quickly up 3-0. It would be all that Adkins would need on this night.
Hunter Blain took the loss for Point Pleasant (23-8) on the mound as he had no answer for the Skyhawk lineup. When not on the mound, Blain is an outstanding shortstop for the Mason County School.
Brody Jeffers and Miles Williams combined to give up 10 hits and five earned runs over six innings.
Isaac Miller blasted a homerun in the fourth and screamed the phrase, "they can't get me out" as he rounded the bases with vigor, passion and excitement.
It was Williams that gave up the mammoth dinger to Miller.
Coach Kuhn saw it as a key point in the game where his squad had the ultimate confidence to shut the door.
“Isaac’s two-run homerun and Nathan’s (Kuhn) RBI double were timely,” he said. “Isaac put us up by five and gave us some wiggle room for sure.”
Scott Skyhawks collected ten hits. Aaron Epling and Peyton Brown all had multiple hits for Scott while not committing an error on the night.
Coach Kuhn talked about his community.
“It was unbelievable,” he said. “We had people come out of the woodwork to pay for kids to come and watch a game that they didn’t know. Our community is like that. It feels tremendous to have that support and I know the guys feel that way, too.”
The Cardinal Conference champions came back to win two in a row after Point Pleasant shut them out in a 1-0 opening game victory that the Skyhawks used as motivation to claw their way back to take the region crown, something they haven't done since 1999, when Scott finished as the state runner-up to champion Ravenswood.
The Skyhawks banged out 10 hits with DL Bowman, Miller and Kuhn driving in two runs each.
Scott will likely find out their seeding and who their first opponent will be on Thursday or Friday.
