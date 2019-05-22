The team, which graduates two seniors in Allison Matthews and Tori Allen, enjoyed more consistent hitting as the season went on. Defensive struggles and a small bullpen led to a number of losses for the team, and a mid-season change in pitching meant that the Lady Hawks would need to adapt to the sudden shift.
Sophomores Kailey Freeman and Maci Allen took up the task of pitching for Scott.
Kailey Freeman recorded 41 strikeouts in her 16 games she pitched. In batting, freshman Jayden Elkins ended the year with the highest average, hitting .382 over 76 at-bats. Sophomore Kirsten Arthur batted .364 in 66 at-bats with a slugging percentage of .682. Sophomore Emily Scott's 75 AB resulted in a .293 AVG. Junior Kathryn Underwood's fielding was an asset for the Lady Hawks, with a fielding percentage of .930 in 100 total chances. Another junior, Cassidy Mitchell, enjoyed a .929 FPCT over 56 total chances.
Though their 2019 season was tough, the ability of the younger players such as Arthur, Scott, and Elkins will be important for Scott High moving forward. Jayden Elkins's strength as a freshman should especially be noted, and her place on the team may be valuable in seasons to come.
Van Junior-Senior High says farewell to seven seniors following a 13-16 record for 2019. Hannah Brown, Haleigh Brown, Casey Belcher, Jordyn Joseph, Sydney Bourne, Monica Bias, and Gabrielle Green will be sorely missed by the team and coach Mike LaFauci.
"This season had ups and downs," says LaFauci, "I feel like we competed well in all but a handful of games."
He gave props to the effort of the Lady Bulldogs.
Though the team loses many seniors who were an important part of batting and pitching, Van returns in 2020 with a nucleus of underclassmen and potentially girls from the JV team that have the chance to match or even surpass that level. The group includes juniors Karlie LaFauci and Kensley White, as well as freshman Jazmyn Gibson. LaFauci and White are great batters for the team, leading off the Lady Dogs' batting lineup. Jazmyn Gibson was pointed out by Coach LaFauci for her ability to field from third base. Her arrival has all but cemented her spot in that position and as part of the team's defensive core in the future.
"We had a tough road in the sectional, and it didn't end the way we had hoped," says the coach. "We just need those returning for next season to work on improving throughout the offseason."