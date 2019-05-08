MADISON - Steve McComas has resigned from his position as head boys basketball coach at Scott High School.
McComas led the Cardinal Conference squad to 15 wins in 2018-19 before they fell to Logan in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 sectional semifinals. The Skyhawks doubled their win total from the previous season, when they notched seven.
McComas served as head coach for three years and as an assistant for 12 seasons.
The 2018-19 CVN boys basketball Coach of the Year said he has multiple reasons for stepping down. Some are personal and related to family and the demands of his work with Blackhawk Mining, while others are not.
"The recruiting that goes on in high school sports has a lot to do with my decision," he said.
McComas wouldn't specify which schools he was referring to, but he said the recruiting is disruptive to a team and to their team goals.
"I love these kids and I love coaching, but the recruiting of athletes from school to school has gotten out of hand," he said. "I met with the team. I want to thank them and the school and the community for all of the support and I wish this team the very best moving forward. It wasn't an easy decision to make."
