Coal Valley News
CHARLESTON - Steven Moyers registered a career-high 8.1 scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts as West Virginia blanked Hickory, 1-0, Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Moyers (7-4) began his outing by surrendering three hits through the first two frames, but kept the Crawdads (10-3, 51-28) off the board despite Hickory loading the bases in the second.
In the bottom of the third, the Power (6-7, 43-40) notched base knocks from Jake Anchia and Mike Salvatore to lead off the inning and put runners at the corners for Charlie McConnell. McConnell grounded out to second, allowing Anchia to score from third and hand West Virginia a 1-0 lead.
Each starter conceded a base hit in the fourth inning before settling down. Moyers rattled off a streak of 12 straight hitters retired from the end of the fourth into the eighth inning, while reaching his new career-high in strikeouts to cap the seventh.
For the 'Dads, Tyree Thompson (3-4) put away nine straight Power hitters before Anchia doubled off the right-field wall with two outs in the seventh inning. The next batter, Salvatore, laced a line drive to third, but was robbed of extra bases when Sherten Apostel speared it to end the threat.
Moyers gave up a one-out walk in the eighth inning, but worked through the next two batters to solidify eight scoreless frames and walked back out to the mound to start the ninth.
The lefty secured the first out of the inning on a first pitch groundout, tying Clay Chandler for the longest outing of the season. However, Tyreque Reed then singled to left to bring Moyers' stellar outing to a close.
Benjamin Onyshko (S,1) faced just one batter out of the bullpen, as he closed the game on a 6-4-3 double play with just two pitches and cemented the 1-0 West Virginia win.
The Power now has five 1-0 wins this season, the most in any season in Power history (2005-present).
Moyers recorded his seventh consecutive quality start and his 12th of the season, tying Dario Agrazal (2016) for the most quality starts by a West Virginia hurler in team history.
Visit wvpower.com for ticket information and game results.
Score by innings
Hickory - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2
W. Virginia - 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 x 1 4 1
W: Steven Moyers (7-4)
L: Tyree Thompson (3-4)
S: Benjamin Onyshko (1)