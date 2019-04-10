MADISON - Scott High and Lincoln County High met on the tennis court on April 5, more than halfway into what has shaped up to be a successful season for the Skyhawks.
Each of Scott's four girls won their singles matches, and the girls' doubles results raised them to a 7-0 showing.
No. 1 singles, junior Makaila West won 8-5 over her opponent, attacking the backhand and pulling off consistent shots to cement her result. No. 2 singles Amelia Setser (8-3) won 8-0 in her match, adding to a strong senior season for her. Another senior, No. 3 Katelyn Miller (9-2), won 8-4. Miller played the entire court and controlled the net to put her match away. Finally, a close 9-7 match for No. 4 singles Kassidie Eplin signaled growth in the sophomore.
No. 1 girls' doubles duo West/Eplin won their match 8-2. Setser/Miller won the #2 doubles match 8-2. The senior girls' doubles teams combine for an astounding 9-2 record in 2019. No. 3 doubles, sophomores Emilie Cox and Tori Jones, won by forfeit.
For the boys, illness caused sophomore Dylan Hicks' singles and doubles matches to each be lost by forfeit, but sophomore and No. 1 singles Evan Constant won a decisive match 8-1 to show his improvement. The boys' team, however, lost 2-1.
Coach Nick Smith is proud of the way the team has grown.
"Overall, the team is improving every day and working hard to do their best," says coach Smith. He also complimented the senior girls' efforts, particularly that of second-year senior Katelyn Miller. "She is extremely athletic and has picked up the sport in a short amount of time."
Scott travels to Sherman on April 10 at 4:30 p.m. LCHS goes to Chapmanville Regional on the same day at 5:15.p.m.