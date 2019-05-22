By LOGAN DARNELL
For the Coal Valley News
BOONE COUNTY - After a season of great tennis, Scott High says farewell to the 2019 season, as well as three seniors. Kaleigh Dameron, Katelyn Miller, and Amelia Setser graduate after an exciting season where the partnership of Miller and Setser represented Scott through many wins, including two rounds in the Region IV tournament.
Players slated to return, such as junior Makaila West and sophomores Evan Constant, Kassidie Eplin, Elizabeth Gay, and Dylan Hicks, have big futures on the Skyhawks team. West was the No. 1 girls' singles seed for Scott, and Constant represented the same seed on the boys' team.
Both reached regionals, with Constant making it to the second round. Scott should enjoy having two more years of the sophomore group they boast.
Coach Nick Smith had many thanks to express: "I'd like to thank the players, parents, and assistant coach for their hard work during the season and commitment."
Smith also thanked the athletes' parents for their support, as well as their willingness to provide transportation.
Smith looks forward to what future seasons will do for the Skyhawks.
"I encourage the players to keep playing tennis this summer so they can reach their potential."
Five seniors are set to depart Sherman High's tennis team. Kristen Cochran, Megan Cochran, Joel DeMersman, Samantha Keith, Kayla Hartsell, and Jacob Riley's time playing for the Tide has come to a close. Following years of rebuilding, Sherman's patience seems to have paid off. A number of hardworking players made things happen at the sectional and regional levels, including juniors Cassie Keith, Jacob Massey, and Kaylea Whitehead.
Coaches Rick Saunders and Brad Keith worked hard with the students to make the season happen, and are undoubtedly pleased that the Tide were represented by so many at regionals.
"There are a lot of very dedicated players on the team," began Coach Keith, "and they have been putting in hours of practice. This year's record was the best Sherman has ever had"
With 11 players that should return in 2020, including many of the seeded boys and girls, Sherman may very well reach new heights.
On the dedication of the players, Coach Keith says, "If you ask any of them, they will tell you they had a good season, but they have work to do because they want to make it to states next year."