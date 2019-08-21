Madison, W.Va. (25130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.