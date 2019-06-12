0612_girlsallstate_92415.jpg

Phil Perry/Coal Valley News - Sherman High's Autumn Thompson was named the first team Class A All-State Captain and Van's Karlie LaFauci was named Captain of the second team.

CHARLESTON - State Softball Champion Sherman High School's Autumn Thompson has been named the captain of the 2019 Class A All-State softball team as released by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

As a pitcher, Thompson recorded a 33-5 record and she had 349 strikeouts, with 30 walks and had a 0.77 ERA. As a hitter, she hit .432 with 48 hits, 29 runs, 26 RBIs, six doubles, one triple and 17 home runs. She became the Lady Tide's all-time leader in home runs this season and has 36 for her career.

Also on the first team is Sherman's Katlyn Jenkins. Van High's Karlie LaFauci was named the captain of the second team and Sherman's Haylee Clendenin earned Special Honorable Mention and Sydee Ferrell Honorable Mention.

Class A First team

P Autumn Thompson, jr. Sherman (captain)

P Caitlyn Kassay, sr., Clay-Battelle

P Chloe Elliott, soph., Ritchie County

P Autumn Hall, fr., Tug Valley

IF Jairika Baylor, soph. Wheeling Central

IF Rebekah Markwood, sr., Moorefield

IF Kenley Posten, jr. Greenbrier West

IF Taylor McHenry, fr., Gilmer County

IF Katlyn Jenkins, sr., Sherman

OF Rylin Tabor, jr. Ravenswood

OF Rylee Burnette, jr., Clay-Battelle

OF Katie Jones, sr., Calhoun County

C Abby Darnley, fr. Buffalo

C Isabelle McKinsey, soph., Notre Dame

UTIL Ashley Tharp, sr., Magnolia

UTIL Lindsey Russell, jr., Buffalo

UTIL Camryn Dorsey, jr. Greenbrier West

UTIL Maddy Richards, soph., Wirt County

Second team

P Kira Riffle, sr., Notre Dame

P Hannah Rose, jr., Wahama

P Madalena Daugherty, soph., Madonna

P Kyla Tharp, soph., Wheeling Central

IF Karlie LaFauci, jr., Van (captain)

IF Tanner King, sr., Wahama

IF Haley Wilson, sr., Calhoun County

IF Gracie Gipson, sr., Valley Fayette

IF Reegan Lively, jr., Greenbrier West

OF Caley Chrisman, soph., Greenbrier West

OF Brooklyn Hinzman, sr., Doddridge County

OF Libby Hall, fr., Ravenswood

C Ronda Petrocci, jr, Clay-Battelle

C Sierra Sloan, fr., St. Joseph

UTIL Maggie Bird, jr., Buffalo

UTIL Fran Alvaro, fr., Notre Dame

UTIL Emmie Lopetrone, soph., Valley Fayette

UTIL Olivia Corbett, jr., Charleston Catholic

Special honorable mention

Savannah Swenskie, South Harrison; Cassidy Roles, Fayetteville; Kayna Anderson, Magnolia; Ally Davidson, Wheeling Central; Ashlyn Moses, Paden City; Raven Fulks, Paden City; Olivia Arthur, Buffalo; Kelly Kreitzer, Charleston Catholic; Madison Strawderman, East Hardy; Haylea Clendenin, Sherman; Hannah Smith, Ravenswood; Kristen Vigneron, Williamstown; Mahayla Nichols, St. Marys; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley; Destiny Ball, Montcalm

Honorable mention

Morgan Turner, Notre Dame; Amelia Angotti, Notre Dame; Grace Titus, South Harrison; Paige Brill, Magnolia; Ashley Kelly, Magnolia; Allie Miller, Tyler Consolidated; Summer Miller, Tyler Consolidated; Brooke Slaubaugh, Buffalo; Fran George, Charleston Catholic; Sydnee Ferrell, Sherman; Kendall Bowen, Ravenswood; Courtney Sanford, Doddridge County; Alexis Schrekengost, Williamstown; Jacqueline Marchese, Doddridge County

Tags