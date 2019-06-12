CHARLESTON - State Softball Champion Sherman High School's Autumn Thompson has been named the captain of the 2019 Class A All-State softball team as released by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
As a pitcher, Thompson recorded a 33-5 record and she had 349 strikeouts, with 30 walks and had a 0.77 ERA. As a hitter, she hit .432 with 48 hits, 29 runs, 26 RBIs, six doubles, one triple and 17 home runs. She became the Lady Tide's all-time leader in home runs this season and has 36 for her career.
Also on the first team is Sherman's Katlyn Jenkins. Van High's Karlie LaFauci was named the captain of the second team and Sherman's Haylee Clendenin earned Special Honorable Mention and Sydee Ferrell Honorable Mention.
Class A First team
P Autumn Thompson, jr. Sherman (captain)
P Caitlyn Kassay, sr., Clay-Battelle
P Chloe Elliott, soph., Ritchie County
P Autumn Hall, fr., Tug Valley
IF Jairika Baylor, soph. Wheeling Central
IF Rebekah Markwood, sr., Moorefield
IF Kenley Posten, jr. Greenbrier West
IF Taylor McHenry, fr., Gilmer County
IF Katlyn Jenkins, sr., Sherman
OF Rylin Tabor, jr. Ravenswood
OF Rylee Burnette, jr., Clay-Battelle
OF Katie Jones, sr., Calhoun County
C Abby Darnley, fr. Buffalo
C Isabelle McKinsey, soph., Notre Dame
UTIL Ashley Tharp, sr., Magnolia
UTIL Lindsey Russell, jr., Buffalo
UTIL Camryn Dorsey, jr. Greenbrier West
UTIL Maddy Richards, soph., Wirt County
Second team
P Kira Riffle, sr., Notre Dame
P Hannah Rose, jr., Wahama
P Madalena Daugherty, soph., Madonna
P Kyla Tharp, soph., Wheeling Central
IF Karlie LaFauci, jr., Van (captain)
IF Tanner King, sr., Wahama
IF Haley Wilson, sr., Calhoun County
IF Gracie Gipson, sr., Valley Fayette
IF Reegan Lively, jr., Greenbrier West
OF Caley Chrisman, soph., Greenbrier West
OF Brooklyn Hinzman, sr., Doddridge County
OF Libby Hall, fr., Ravenswood
C Ronda Petrocci, jr, Clay-Battelle
C Sierra Sloan, fr., St. Joseph
UTIL Maggie Bird, jr., Buffalo
UTIL Fran Alvaro, fr., Notre Dame
UTIL Emmie Lopetrone, soph., Valley Fayette
UTIL Olivia Corbett, jr., Charleston Catholic
Special honorable mention
Savannah Swenskie, South Harrison; Cassidy Roles, Fayetteville; Kayna Anderson, Magnolia; Ally Davidson, Wheeling Central; Ashlyn Moses, Paden City; Raven Fulks, Paden City; Olivia Arthur, Buffalo; Kelly Kreitzer, Charleston Catholic; Madison Strawderman, East Hardy; Haylea Clendenin, Sherman; Hannah Smith, Ravenswood; Kristen Vigneron, Williamstown; Mahayla Nichols, St. Marys; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley; Destiny Ball, Montcalm
Honorable mention
Morgan Turner, Notre Dame; Amelia Angotti, Notre Dame; Grace Titus, South Harrison; Paige Brill, Magnolia; Ashley Kelly, Magnolia; Allie Miller, Tyler Consolidated; Summer Miller, Tyler Consolidated; Brooke Slaubaugh, Buffalo; Fran George, Charleston Catholic; Sydnee Ferrell, Sherman; Kendall Bowen, Ravenswood; Courtney Sanford, Doddridge County; Alexis Schrekengost, Williamstown; Jacqueline Marchese, Doddridge County