Madison, W.Va. (25130)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.