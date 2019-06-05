BOONE COUNTY - The Coal Valley News has released the 2019 All-County Softball Team and awards for coach and player of the year.
The team is sponsored by Handley Funeral Home of Danville, which provided plaques for the award winners. For player selections, a combination of statistical data, interviews with county coaches and opposing coaches for each school determined the roster for the team. The coach of the year selection was determined by team record, overall team success and play versus opposing Boone County-based high schools.
Repeating as player of the year in 2019 is Sherman junior hurler Autumn Thompson. Thompson was named to the All (state) Tournament team and is the captain of the Class A All-State Team.
As a pitcher, Thompson recorded a 33-5 record and she had 349 strikeouts, with 30 walks and had a 0.77 ERA. As a hitter, she hit .432 with 48 hits, 29 runs, 26 RBIs, six doubles, one triple and 17 home runs. She became the Lady Tide's all-time leader in home runs this season and has 36 for her career.
Van coach Mike LaFauci spoke about Thompson and her talent and competitive spirit.
"Autumn is a fierce competitor and puts a lot of work into her craft," he said. "You don't just walk on the field and be that good. I've seen her since I coached her in 12U division and she had pinpoint accuracy at a young age. Now, add the movement she puts on her pitches and she is that much tougher. Autumn is a great young lady and deserving of all of the accolades that she has been getting."
Joining Thompson as Co-Player of the Year is Van junior Karlie LaFauci. The shortstop led the county in batting average and RBIs in 2019. She hit .514 with four home runs and 43 RBIs with 34 runs scored for her Lady Bulldog squad.
Sherman coach Jim Henderson said that LaFauci is a special athlete.
"The thing about Karlie I've seen in the three years we've faced her is that she is going to be a very tough out," he said. "She always makes contact and she is a quality defensive player. She goes hard on every play and the combination of all of those things make her special."
Also repeating as CVN All-County Coach of the Year is Sherman Skipper Jim Henderson. In 2019, Henderson led Sherman High's softball team to the first team state title in school history and a 32-4 record.
The 2018 CVN All-County Softball Team
INF Karlie LaFauci junior/Van
INF Katlyn Jenkins senior/Sherman
INF Chelsea Thompson sophomore/Sherman
INF Hailea Skeens freshman/Sherman
C Sydnee Ferrell senior/Sherman
OF Amber Maloskey sophomore/Sherman
OF Haylee Clendenin senior/Sherman
OF Cloey Toney senior/Sherman
P Autumn Thompson junior/Sherman
UTL Jayden Elkins freshman/Scott
UTL Haleigh Brown senior /Van
UTL Casey Belcher senior/Van
UTL Kirstin Arthur sophomore/Scott
Coach of the Year - Jim Henderson/Sherman
Co-Player of the Year - Autumn Thompson/Sherman and Karlie LaFauci/Van