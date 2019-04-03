WILLIAMSON - The game between the Sherman Tide and the Tug Valley Panthers came down to the final out on Tuesday night at Lefty Hamilton Park but it was the visiting Tide that came away with the narrow 6-5 win.
The Panthers got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning after Ethan Varney reached on a walk and then proceeded to steal second and third bases before scoring on a base knock by senior Dakota Vance as they grabbed a 1-0 lead.
The visiting Tide broke through in the ensuing top of the second inning and plated three runs and took a 3-1 lead after a single by Josh Jenkins, two errors, and an RBI groundout by Alex Kirk.
Tug Valley would get one of the runs back in their half of the inning after Shane Russell walked to start the inning and eventually came around to score on a single by freshman Alex Vance to bring the score to 3-2.
After a scoreless third inning, the Tide put another three spot on the board in the top of the fourth inning with the big blow being a two-run shot by number nine batter Davy Jarrell over the left field fence.
JT Hensley would also come across to score a run in the inning after reaching on a walk as they extended their lead to 6-2.
The home standing Panthers never quit clawing back and got two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning after Alex Vance's leadoff single, Justin Hall reaching on an error and a two-run single by Dakota Vance to make the score 6-4.
Alex Vance scored another run in the top of the sixth inning as he reached on an error and come around to score after Varney reached on a bunt single to make it a one-run game at 6-5.
The Tide kept the Panthers at bay, however, throughout the remainder of the game, as Logan Burdette entered the game for starter Noah Boggs and struck out the final two Tug Valley batters to secure the one-run win.
Boggs got the win for Sherman as he pitched 6.1 innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits, while striking out nine batters and walking four. Boggs was credited with the save and struck out the only two batters he faced.
Varney was handed the loss for Tug Valley despite pitching the complete game as he gave up six runs, three earned, on only five hits while striking out five Sherman batters and walking three.
Jarrell led the Tide at the plate with a two-hit day including the two-run home run that turned out to be the difference in the game. Hensley, Jenkins and Logan Burdette all had singles to round out the hitting for Sherman.
Tug Valley was led by Alex Vance's two hits while Corey Pack, Kobe Smith, Dakota Vance, Justin Hall and Varney all recorded singles.
The win for Sherman improves their record to 6-2, while the loss drops Tug Valley to 1-6.
Sherman was back in action on Thursday against Riverside and hosted Valley Fayette on Monday, while Tug Valley was set to travel to Ironton St. Joe on Saturday.
Score by innings
Sherman: 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 - 6
Tug Valley: 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 - 5
