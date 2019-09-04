SETH - Sherman took an early lead, but Clay County came storming back through the air and left Zontini Field with a 52-26 win in the Tide's football season opener.
The Class AA Panthers (1-0) took an 8-0 advantage when they ran the opening kickoff back for a score. Class A Sherman (0-1) led 12-8 with the end of the opening frame down 14-12. The squads went to halftime down 30-12.
Freshman running back TJ Hager scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 46-yard dash in his Tide debut, as did sophomore QB CJ Winnell, who scored with his legs and Colby Buzzard returned an interception 52 yards for a much needed Tide TD.
In the end, Sherman couldn't contain the air attack of the Panthers, but Sherman Coach Michael Showalter said his young roster grew up a lot between the opening kickoff and the final seconds of the game.
"I like to look at ways that we grew and then address what we must improve on," he said on Friday night by phone from the fieldhouse. "Early on we were very competitive. The first quarter might have been the longest quarter of my coaching career. The clock seemed to never move. Their offense was hitting the big plays down the field throwing the football. Their drives were short and we had several tackles for a loss and beat us up front on both sides of the ball."
Davy Jarrell picked off a pair of Panther passes, Hager and Daniel Green got in on the interception action to join Buzzard as Sherman snagged five on the night.
"There were times that our defense made timely stops and I'm encouraged by that, but we have to get more consistency and work better together as a unit and that comes with snaps," he said. "We are green in many areas on both sides of the ball but we grew up a lot tonight."
The Tide shot itself in the foot with five fumbles on separate possessions, killing drives with two of them coming in or near the red zone.
"I don't think I've ever had a team pick off five passes and give up 52 points," Showalter said. "It looked like a typical week one game. It was sloppy on both sides with lots of penalties for both teams."
Sherman dressed 21 players on the night with Clay County doubling that roster.
"The biggest thing we took out of tonight is that we didn't quit or lay down," Showalter added. "We have 27 on the roster and we have a few injuries and a few kids quit and a few come out late who aren't eligible to play yet. Our guys stayed on the field and didn't come out. We stayed positive and we kept playing and weren't pointing fingers and took coaching. We moved the ball well on the ground at times and that is encouraging."
Showalter spoke about his new QB.
"Winnell is leaps and bounds ahead of where he was in our first scrimmage and he is growing more comfortable with every snap," he said. "His focus was good and he took coaching. That is what I'm looking for."
Sherman will travel to Tug Valley on Sept. 6.
PASSING: Winnell - 2-for-12 for 59 yards and a touchdown.
RUSHING: Hager 20 rushes for 94 yards and a TD, Winnell 12 rushes for 10 yards and a TD, Davy Jarrell nine rushes for 31 yards, Carter Dunfee had three rushes for 11 yards.
RECEIVING: Buzzard caught both passes for 59 yards and a TD.
DEFENSE: Jonathan Adkins led the team with 14 tackles, Buzzard, Jarrell, Hunter Bowling and Trey Belcher had 7 tackles each.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2402.