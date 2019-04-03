The Tide made its mark in many events, earning enough points for the boys' team to rank third and the girls' team eighth.
Ravenswood ranked first in boys' events, while Buffalo ranked first for the girls.
Sophomore Elijah Edie placed fifth in Section 9 of the Boys' 100-meter dash with a time of 11.81 seconds, while sophomore Caraline Nelson ran the distance in 14.18 seconds to place fourth. Brian Busby placed fourth in the boys' 400-meter dash, running 56.04 seconds.
In the 4x200-meter relay, the Tide's boys placed first with a time of 1:39.94. In the 4x100, the boys placed third with a time of 47.91. The girls placed sixth in the 4x100 with a time of 58.17. The boy's team placed sixth in the 4x400 with 4:17.16.
The girls' 4x102.5-meter shuttle saw the Lady Tide place sixth with a time of 1:26.74.
Freshman Dalton Rollo placed fourth in the boys' high jump event with a height of 5-04.00.
Sophomore Syble Aboytes placed sixth in the girls' event with a height of 4-04.00.
Elijah Edie ranked second in the boys' long jump, going for a distance of 18-03.75. Caraline Nelson placed second in her own long jump with a distance of 14-00.25.
Two Tide senior boys placed in the shot-put event, with Tommy Harper recording a distance of 39-02.00 for fourth place and Ian Beller placing second, throwing 42-00.00.
Harper and Beller additionally placed first and third, respectively, in the boys' discus throw.
Beller threw for 131-03, while Harper threw for 137-08.
Sherman High School returns to Laidley Field at 5 p.m. on April 5 to compete in the Capital Classic.