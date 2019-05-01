Most people - 80 to 90 percent of people, in fact - have at least one episode of back pain in their lifetime. Many have numerous incidents with increasing severity. Because back pain is usually a result of how we do things - not what we do - it is often preventable.
Back pain is rarely caused by a single incident. Just as cardiovascular disease results from a combination of poor eating habits and lack of exercise, back pain develops from a lifetime of poor posture, poor body mechanics, decreased flexibility and poor physical condition. While treatment of symptoms is important, education about causes also goes a long way.
Poor posture is an easily corrected cause of back pain. Sitting or standing in a slumped position with the back rounded and shoulders and head forward places stress on your vertebrae (backbones), ligaments (tissues attaching bone to bone) and discs (shock absorbers between bones). If you suffer from back pain when sitting, place a small support behind your lower back, sit with your knees slightly lower or level with your hips. When sitting, standing and walking always keep your head over, not in front of, your shoulders.
Poor body mechanics, especially lifting with the back in a forward bent or flexed position, is another leading cause of back pain. While this may not hurt when you are in your 20s, the repetitive stress it creates will eventually cause back pain. Most back pain occurs between the ages of 30 to 50.
Lifting with the legs is a technique used by power lifters who lift heavy loads frequently. It can reduce pain caused by repetitive stress on the back bones and joints. To lift with the legs, squat with your hips low to the ground and feet at a diagonal angle, head up and back arched in - not curved out. As you lift, lead with your head, keep your back arched in and push with your legs.
In situations where you cannot reach the object you need to lift by squatting, such as unloading the washing machine or taking food out of a grocery cart, extend one leg straight behind you and bend forward at the waist to retrieve the object. This is also known as the "golfer's lift."
Twisting also leads to back pain, and repetitive twisting can damage the back and cause injury. Shoveling snow is one twisting activity frequently performed incorrectly. Most people bend forward with their legs straight, load the shovel, then twist at the waist to throw snow to the side. After shoveling like this, your back muscles may become sore within a few hours. You'll know you did something wrong.
Simply changing your technique can make a difference. To properly shovel snow, keep your back straight, use your leg muscles to load the shovel by bending at the knees, then step and turn your body - don't twist.
Another contributing factor to back pain is loss of flexibility. The discs, ligaments and small joints in the back receive nutrition from body fluids. Because of this, they are dependent on movement to remain flexible and healthy. Loss of flexibility causes less movement, which can weaken the back and lead to injury. Muscles, especially the large hamstring group on the back of the thigh, lose flexibility easily. This, in turn, causes pressure on the lower spine when in a sitting position. To stretch the hamstrings lie on your back and bring one knee to your chest by holding on to the back of the thigh, then raise your foot and straighten your leg. You will feel a strong pull in the back of your leg - do not bounce the leg for more stretch. Hold the stretch at least 15 seconds. Repeat 10 times on each leg.
The fourth major factor is poor physical condition. Studies have shown back injuries occur more often in unfit people than in people who exercise regularly. Exercise increases flexibility, decreases weight and conditions your body so strenuous tasks like shoveling or raking don't damage your back
If you expedience back pain, treat it right away. Apply ice 15 minutes 3 to 4 times a day to decrease pain, swelling and muscle guarding. Do not sleep on ice, this could lead to frost bite. Contrary to popular belief, bed rest does not seem to be much help and only further de-conditions your body. Careful movement and activity can speed healing.
By improving posture, body mechanics, flexibility and physical condition, it is possible to live without back pain.
Shannon Snodgrass is a physical therapist at the Boone Memorial Hospital Physical Therapy Sports Medicine Center.