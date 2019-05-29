Each school enjoyed appearances at the State Meet in Charleston, with twelve athletes representing Sherman and two for Scott.
Sherman graduates three seniors in Tommy Harper, Ian Beller and Nicholas Salmon. Harper, who reigned as state champion in 2018 and state runner-up in 2019 for the discus throw, graduates with an improved distance over his 2018 throw. Beller came in third in the shot put, giving Sherman High School two top-three finishes at state.
Tide's future includes sophomore Elijah Edie, who finished in the top 10 of the 100-meter dash finals and in the top 5 in the long jump. Dalton Rollo, a freshman, impressed by finishing in the top 10 of the high jump.
Sherman's coaching staff, led by Rickey Saunders II, did well to train a team fit for state with no track and field facility. At the beginning of the year, the team set out with something to prove. While they may not have taken home the gold at state, they did prove that they deserve to be recognized.
For Scott High, the two State Meet athletes donning the black and gold gave it their all with results.
Caleb Hughes, a sophomore Skyhawk, made it to the preliminary round in the 200-meter dash and placed in the top 15 in the long jump.
Brooke Burns, who is the first female to win a state championship at Scott High School following her first win as a freshman, continues to be the only Lady Hawk to have the honor. She is the only graduating senior of the Skyhawks' track and field team.
Scott's boys' 400-meter relay team, made up of freshman Isaac Doss, sophomore Harrison Parsons, junior Gage Matthews, and Caleb Hughes placed fourth in the regional meet, narrowly missing qualification for state. The coaching staff at Scott, led by Brandon Burns, have much to work with moving forward.
Scott and Sherman's teams contain athletes determined to succeed, and are mostly returners in the 2020 season. Where these athletes go in the future, only time will tell, but it is safe to say that Boone County's athletes have given people in the state of West Virginia a reason to pay attention.