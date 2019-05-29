Madison, W.Va. (25130)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.