BOONE COUNTY - The Coal Valley News has released the 2019 All-County Baseball Team and awards for coach and players of the year.
The team is sponsored by Handley Funeral Home of Danville. The Boone County-based business provided plaques for the award winners.
For player selections, a combination of statistical data, interviews with county coaches and opposing coaches for each school determined the roster for the team. The coach of the year selection was determined by team record, overall team success and play versus opposing Boone County-based high schools.
For the second year, the co-players of the year are Scott High's Nathan Kuhn and Carter Lyles and Sherman High's JT Hensley.
All three players followed up sensational junior seasons with similar senior campaigns, making their selection once again imminent.
Kuhn hit .560 to lead the county in batting average, while notching eight doubles, six triples and four home runs. Kuhn scored 40 runs on the season. Kuhn was also 3-0 on the mound with a 2.53 ERA in 17 relief appearances.
Carter Lyles finished with a 1.02 ERA while going 8-1 in the regular season and fanning 83 while walking only 22. Lyles only allowed 30 hits in 55 innings pitched in the rugged Cardinal Conference. Lyles also mashed .402 with 11 doubles, a triple and a home run with the bat in his hands.
Sherman High's JT Hensley went 10-2 on the bump and notched 159 strikeouts. He posted a 1.30 ERA, gave up 25 hits and only 12 earned runs in 64 innings. He stole 30 bases and scored 33 runs for his team on the offensive side.
Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry spoke about what he has seen from Lyles and Kuhn in their prep careers.
"Nathan is one of those players if you face 10 times he will find a way to get on base nine of them," he said. "He is an all-around player and can play multiple positions. He plays hard whether they are up by 10 or losing by 10, he never gives up. He has been well coached by his dad. I think this year was the first time in four years we have got him out. I am sad to see him go, but I'm glad to see him go at the same time. I wish him the best as he continues his career at WVSU."
Coach Pettry is equally impressed with Lyles.
Carter is a big, strong player," Pettry added. "He is the best pitcher we saw all year. You hear a lot about his bat, but I think it is his pitching that really changes the game. His teammates feed off him while he is on the mound if he is sailing along, they are sailing along right there with him. He hits with a lot of power and with the lineup he had in front of him you had to be careful to limit the damage. It was hard because Nathan was always in front of him. WVU picked up a great player and I wish him the best of luck."-
Coach Kuhn spoke about Hensley and what a special athlete he is for the cross-county Tide.
"Hensley is a special athlete," he said. "They come along at a school once every 10-15 years. He has improved each year with his control and I saw much more mature pitcher on the mound. He is smart and understands the game and what his coaches want from him. His future is bright regardless of what he chooses to play at the next level. Hensley put together a magnificent baseball career at Sherman."
The 2019 CVN All-County Baseball Team
INF Aaron Epling junior/Scott
INF DL Bowman Junior/Scott
INF Nathan Kuhn senior/Scott
INF Layne Daniel senior/Sherman
C Trent Short sophomore/Scott
OF Hunter Eplin Senior/Scott
OF Isaac Miller senior/Scott
OF Caleb Price senior/Van
P Carter Lyles senior/Scott
P Peyton Brown senior/Scott
P J.T. Hensley senior/Sherman
P Aaron Adkins senior/Scott
UTL Noah Boggs sophomore/Sherman
UTL Davey Jarrell sophomore/Sherman
UTL Logan Burdette senior/Sherman
Coach of the Year - Brett Kuhn/Scott
Co-Players of the Year - Carter Lyles/Scott, J.T. Hensley/Sherman and Nathan Kuhn/Scott