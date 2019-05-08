SETH - Van High used timely hitting and a strong pitching performance from Monica Bias to advance in Class A Region 4 Section 2 play as they defeated Tolsia 8-2 on Tuesday evening in Seth.
With Buffalo defeating Hannan 20-1, Van traveled to face the Bison on May 1.
"I can't say enough about Monica (Bias) tonight," said Van coach Mike LaFauci. "She's our senior pitcher and she's thrown nearly every inning for us this year. She came up big for us in a big spot, once again."
Tolsia (1-20) took an early 1-0 lead after a deep fly ball was misplayed by Van and it allowed a runner to advance and score from second base in the first inning. Van (13-14) came back in the third to take the lead at 4-1 for good with some opportunistic hitting.
Tolsia pitcher Trinity Muncy relied on off-speed offerings in an attempt to keep Van hitters off balance, but the Lady Bulldogs found a way to succeed.
Abby Sampson executed a suicide bunt and her sister Alyssa scored from third in what was a textbook display of the strategy.
"That was huge and it was well executed," added LaFauci. "LaChrista Cregger came in as a pinch-hitter and hit a double in the fifth. She came off the bench cold and produced for us and put a ball in the gap."
Bias was tough and gritty on the bump for Van. On one comebacker to the mound, Bias moved to her left, fell to her knees and threw a strike to first base to get the runner.
Karlie LaFauci, the coach's daughter, mashed a shot through the middle of the Rebel defense and plated two runs for the Lady Bulldogs to extend their advantage.
LaFauci said that, while his team has a quick turnaround to play again on Wednesday, he feels they can make some needed adjustments.
"We have to clean some things up," he said. "Our plate discipline has to improve as we don't have much of it right now and I've preached that all year. We had a few girls swing at ball four on 3-1 counts. We could have got those runs in that situation and not had to play those last two innings (mercy rule). We'll make some adjustments and go to work."
Kensley White (1), Abby Sampson (1), Karlie LaFauci (2), Casey Belcher (2) and Alyssa Sampson (2) all scored runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @philipdperry.