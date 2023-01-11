Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

A bill to separate the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three agencies will be presented early in the legislative session, lawmakers said this week.

Recently appointed House Health Committee Chairwoman Amy Summers, R-Taylor, is leading an effort that would divide the DHHR into three agencies — the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Health Facilities.

