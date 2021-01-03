Essential reporting in volatile times.

DOROTHY LOUISE MUNCY, 75, of Man, widow of Roger Dale Muncy, died Dec. 31 at Logan Regional Medical Center. She was the owner and operator of Jewelry, Sporting Goods/Pawns Shops of Southern WV. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Mallory Church of God at Mallory. Funeral at 1 p.m. Jan. 3. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com