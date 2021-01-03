DOROTHY LOUISE MUNCY, 75, of Man, widow of Roger Dale Muncy, died Dec. 31 at Logan Regional Medical Center. She was the owner and operator of Jewelry, Sporting Goods/Pawns Shops of Southern WV. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Mallory Church of God at Mallory. Funeral at 1 p.m. Jan. 3. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
