“We must never forget that the only real source of power that we as judges can tap is the respect of the people.” — Thurgood Marshall, Chicago Tribune, Aug. 15, 1981.
Those words from former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall truly apply to all judicial judges across the nation and most definitely to two former Logan Circuit Court judges, who together total 67 years of service in Logan County. Although in some ways Judge Chester (Cush) Chambers and Eric O’Briant are similar in their courtroom actions and applications of the law, in other ways they are as different as day and night.
Yesterday marked the final day of 35 years of elected service to Logan County by Eric O’Briant, who retired as the longest serving circuit judge ever in the county. In comparison, Judge Chambers — by far the most outspoken and controversial of the two men — served 32 years as Logan’s only circuit judge. The single most important matter that can be applied to the two judges is that they both had the respect of the people, although likely achieved in different ways.
Time has witnessed changes in just about everything since Chambers first became judge in 1936, just four years after representing Clarence Stephenson, the African-American convicted of murdering Logan’s Mamie Thurman. Interestingly, Chambers, a Democrat, defeated Judge Naaman Jackson, who had presided over the above mentioned murder trial. It was the beginning of a long run of domination by Chambers, who was a veteran of World War I and former mayor of Logan.
Unlike today, judicial officers were once free to express their opinions on just about any matter imaginable and Chambers certainly did that. Honestly, I cannot imagine “Alimony Slim,” as Judge Chambers was often referred to, as not being able to speak out on the many subjects he continuously once bombarded the news media with.
The West Virginia Ethics Act, which created the West Virginia Ethics Commission, was passed into law in 1989, well over a decade after Chambers’ death and shortly after O’Briant was first elected judge of the Seventh Judicial Court. The act severely restricts what judicial officers can and cannot do publicly, even to the point that it could be argued that the right to freedom of speech is sometimes impacted.
Nevertheless, Judge Chambers, who like O’Briant is now, was an official at both Logan’s Nighbert United Methodist Memorial Church and the Logan Masonic Lodge. Chambers tended to not only speak out against the ills of society, but even seemed to make up his own moral laws.
As a teacher of the Bruce McDonald Bible class at Nighbert Memorial Church during the 1940s, the following is what Judge Chambers told his class one Sunday morning in reference to certain best-selling books of that time period:
“Writers of present best-selling novels in the United States are smutty, profane and filthy, and the filthier a book is written the more popular it becomes,” said the slender judge, pointing out that one “new book” had hit its peak because the author had “invented some new profanity to put into the book.”
The popular judge said that in the recent past that type of literature was characteristic of French writers who he said were renowned for their abilities to write of sex and “its allied subjects.”
With World War II still raging in Europe, Chambers declared, “The French nation loved their dirty, filthy literature and they became a nation of dissipated, weak, immoral nitwits who were a pushover for a foe in combat.”
Chambers used his courtroom, especially when addressing a grand jury, and when speaking at various social and fraternal functions, to condemn such things as gambling, drinking of alcoholic beverages, illicit sex, and he even condemned certain movies that he found to be offensive. In addition to fighting against the repeal of Prohibition Laws and later the selling of liquor by the drink, in 1960 Chambers was quoted in The Logan Banner as saying, “Someway, somehow, the people of this county have gone sex crazy.”
Chambers also despised what he called “pool halls,” describing the once popular billiards parlors as “dens of depravity” where all sorts of evil went on.
Among the decisive differences between Judge Chambers and Judge O’Briant are two outstanding facts: One, Judge O’Briant’ s name was never in LIFE magazine as a “former organizer of the Ku Klux Klan” like Chambers was in 1960, and second, Chambers never was a “pool shark” like O’Briant, who — utilizing his personal pool cue — frequented more than a few pool halls in his heyday, more often than not, pocketing his winnings obtained from his skills on a pool table.
According to O’Briant’ s sister, Sarah, her brother started honing his billiards skills when their mother, Ann O’Briant, purchased a small used pool table for Eric when he was a youngster and had it placed in the basement of their Logan home. O’Briant laughed when he talked about the cinder blocks used as the legs to hold up the pool table that had nothing in the pockets to retain the balls. “Every time you shot a ball into the pocket it went into the floor, and we had to run it down,” O’Briant said.
Sarah also recalled when her mother started retrieving her brother from the old Trailways bus terminal pool room that was located in the basement of the terminal. Sarah said for the longest time when they were growing up her mother thought Eric was at the bowling alley daily when in fact he was an underaged juvenile shooting pool with adults in a smoke-filled bar atmosphere at the bus terminal ran by Bill Manuel, who later operated Bill’s Pool Room on Dingess Street after the bus terminal burned.
As a guy who once loved shooting eight-ball at Marshall University and a few other Huntington establishments while a student there, I can attest to Judge Obriant’s abilities in winning regional pool championships while he was a student at the University of Kentucky and later while competing as a student at WVU. There was some very good competition to be found around the state and nation during a time when the game of pool was very popular nationwide, with professional competition being televised on weekends.
In what was named the Association of College Unions, students competed in many sports at student unions on every college campus, and O’Briant in 1973 placed seventh in national pool shooting competition conducted in Boise, Idaho, and he finished ninth in the country in tournament play in Maryland in 1975. Such campus sports as bowling, ping pong, and even bridge also were competitive games that were parts of national competition.
I believe separate books could be written about the exploits of both Judge O’Briant and Chambers, and there certainly is not enough room for me to do them justice today, but what may be of interest to readers is to know that O’Briant, like myself, graduated from high school at the age of 16 — O’Briant in 1970 and myself in 1971. O’Briant would graduate from WVU Law School in 1978 at the age of 20, having worked summers at the law firm of Valentine, Wilson and Partain before later joining them prior to opening his own office on the second floor at the White and Browning building in Logan, now known as the Hot Cup Café. O’Briant’ s mother, Ann, was a bookkeeper and tax specialist there, as well as the building manager at one time.
O’Briant, who has an undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky, smiled when recently reflecting on the fact that when he started law school in Morgantown it cost only $100 per semester and $800 for room and board. “And back then you did not have to take the bar exam if you stayed in West Virginia to practice law,” he noted.
Like Chambers, who was a state pistol shooting champion, golfer, and speaker at fraternal functions across the county, O’Briant has been active as a tennis player and as a basketball official in local league action. In addition, he has been alongside his wife Diana O’Briant, who has long been a central part in the success of Aracoma Story Inc.
There have been thousands of various types of cases come before Judge O’Briant to be adjudicated, and 35 years is a long time to be in a stressful situation in a county that has become so drug-infested. During his tenure, however, such things as drug courts and day reports have come into fruition, along with other changes to make the legal system better.
Instead of boring you with statistics, allow me to shed some light on a couple of matters that I don’t believe even the judge realized I am aware of. First, I watched him compete and mostly win in some eight-ball competitions during the ’70s or ’80s at one local establishment where known “sharks” were located, even watching as one of his competitors cheated in one contest against O’Briant.
Secondly, I was present when Tennis “T.K.” Killen, president of the Republican Executive Committee in Logan in 1987, made the decision to inform Governor Arch Moore that the committee’s recommendation for Logan Circuit Judge was a young man named Eric O’Briant. Alongside me was another young man named Arthur Kirkendoll, who was an employee and softball player for National Cable Repair at Cherry Tree. T.K. Killen owned the company. Now, that’s info I bet few people knew.
In 1988, O’Briant defeated the only competition he would ever have in an election, a seasoned politician and former state senator named Dan Dahill, who much later would become a good friend of mine. In the many times we golfed together, not one time did the very outspoken Dahill say a bad word about his former opponent — although he openly hated former Judge Chambers.
That tells me a lot — as in former Gov. Arch Moore apparently made a pretty darned good choice.
Now, Gov. Jim Justice will have to replace O’Briant. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked O’Briant to work as a senior status judge until the selection to replace him is made, likely in two to three weeks.
Let’s hope another good choice is made for Logan County.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.